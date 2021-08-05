Adrus (Hansen) Kimball 02/06/1922 - 05/31/2021 Adrus Hansen Kimball—beloved wife, mother, sister, daughter, and friend—passed away on May 31, 2021, at the age of 99, after a long and extraordinary life.
Ad was born in Elwood, Utah, on February 6, 1922, the fourth of six children born to Amos Peter and Eva Brough Hansen. Her childhood on the family farm was hard-working and happy. She graduated from Bear River High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in English as a top student with near straight A grades at Utah State University (USU). Always outgoing, capable, and full of energy, she excelled in her classes and activities, including athletics, public speaking, and student government.
Ad met her husband, Raymond A. Kimball, on the debate team at USU. They were married on September 30, 1943, in the Logan, Utah temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Ray served as Supply Officer on the aircraft carrier USS Solomons and on the Atlantic Fleet Admiral’s Staff during World War II. Their joyous reunion after the war was surely a precursor to their joyous reunion now after 26 years apart. After the war they were together in Palo Alto during graduate work at Stanford, then settled in Denver, Colorado where they raised five daughters and contributed significantly to building and serving in their community.
Remembered as a gifted teacher, speaker, and leader, Ad served in many positions of responsibility within the Church, and supported her husband as he served as Bishop, Stake President, and Patriarch. In addition to church callings, she was always active in community service and family history research. In 1986 she and Ray were called to serve together as the first President and Matron of the Denver, Colorado Temple, served a Public Relations mission to Temple Square in Salt Lake City, Utah, and served as the directors of the Temple Visitor’s Center in Mesa, Arizona.
Throughout her many years of service, Ad was a remarkable hostess. Using her culinary gifts to show her love for others, she entertained dignitaries, neighbors, church groups, missionaries and their families, and her own extended family. Her special dishes at large family dinners are family legend. Hundreds have eaten at her table, including church leaders, corporate executives, elected officials, and adoring grandchildren. Visitors at church and those without families of their own were often invited to Sunday dinner or to join her family circle for special occasions. She made fudge almost every week, and a loaf of warm wheat bread, delivered to the doors of friends and neighbors, to let them know she was thinking of them.
After Ray’s passing on March 19, 1995, Ad filled her life with her love for family and friends and continued to serve as an ordinance worker and patron in the Denver Temple for another 24 years. Blessed with energy and independence, she remained active in many groups and organizations, and could be found swimming early most mornings. She loved and was loved in return wherever she went., She remained loyal to God, her family, and the Church, and often expressed her faith in Jesus Christ and her gratitude for her many blessings and opportunities. She prayed daily, by name, for the many members of her family. Her faith and testimony have been examples to all who know her. She will always be remembered for her remarkable devotion, keen intellect, cheerful and positive outlook, and her legacy of loving service to family and friends.
Adrus is survived by her five daughters: Kristine (Steve) Harris, Diane (Reed) Wilcox, Treo (Mike) Winterrose, Colette (Steve) Rolandelli, and Melanie (Bob) Shaha, along with 23 grandchildren and 52 great-grandchildren, who praise her name and treasure her legacy.
Please see the Olinger Chapel Hills Centennial, CO website for additional information about the funeral (https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/centennial-co/adrus-kimball-10228784).