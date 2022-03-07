Alan Harold Terry 6/5/1964 - 3/4/2022 Alan Harold Terry was born June 5, 1964 to Jack and Jeanne Terry. Alan has valiantly battled cancer for the past 5 years, he passed away in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loved ones on March 4, 2022. He was the middle of five children with two older brothers, Russ & Keith and two younger sisters, Cindy & Debbie. He grew up in South Weber, Utah and at 14 moved to Stone, Idaho. He loved hard work and helping others. He married his college sweetheart Shanna, May 20, 1983. Alan graduated from WTI in diesel mechanics and they moved to West Point, Utah where Zjani & Chandler were born. Eventually they planted their roots in Snowville and grew their family to four with the addition of Austin and Aubrey. While in Snowville they started the Ranch House Diner and eventually Alan bought his dad's farm, he loved his parents so much. Alan's favorite part of being a dad was his long talks with his kids and 16 grandkids. Big Al was a friend and counselor to many. He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where he served in many callings, currently serving in the bishopric. He is survived by his parents Jack and Jeanne Terry of Stone Idaho, his wife Shanna Terry of Snowville, his in laws Wendell and Linda Cutler of Heyburn Idaho, his four favorite children: Zjani (Derek) Julander, Chandler (Bryn) Terry, Austin (Brennan) Terry and Aubrey (Weston) Janke, and his sixteen grandchildren and last but not least his 16-year-old farm companion, his cow dog Jake. There are no words to express the thankfulness & gratitude the Terry family has for the Curlew Valley, the Huntsman Cancer Center & The Ranch House Diner team.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, March 11, 2022 at the Curlew Church (75 N 100 E - Snowvile, UT). Viewings will be held on Thursday, March 10, 2022 from 6-8 P.M. at the Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home and prior to the funeral service at the Church from 9-10:30 A.M. Interment in the Bear River City Cemetery. The funeral service will be livestreamed and may be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com under his obituary.