Alan Lucas Forsgren On October 4, 2022, Alan Lucas Forsgren passed away peacefully at his home in Duckwater Nev. with his wife Edna by his side. Alan left his hard working, tired earthly body behind and went to join the Lord on his outfit. Maybe it’s also the fall gather there and Alan’s roping a few late calves with friends and family.

Alan was born December 28, 1938 to Cleon and Vida (Lucas) Forsgren in Tremonton, Utah. Raised with his sister, Dixie, he attended school in Box Elder County and graduated from Bear River High School. After graduation from high school he attended and graduated from Utah State and there he met the love of his life and lifelong partner Edna Jean.

