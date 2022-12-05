Alvin B Anderson

Alvin B Anderson 8/21/1931 - 12/1/2022 Our loving Husband, Father, and Grandfather Alvin Bud Anderson, 91, passed away peacefully December 1, 2022 with his wife Patricia by his side. He was born August 21, 1931 in Richfield, UT to Alvin M. and Clarissa Snow Anderson.

In 1948 he enlisted as a Private in the Utah National Guard and in August of 1950 his National Guard unit (A Battery 213th Field Artillery) was activated for duty in the Korean War conflict. While in combat his unit was engaged in seven campaigns, won four battle stars and a coveted Presidential Unit Citation for defensive action north of Kapyoung. He remained on active duty until April 1952.


