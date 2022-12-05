Alvin B Anderson 8/21/1931 - 12/1/2022 Our loving Husband, Father, and Grandfather Alvin Bud Anderson, 91, passed away peacefully December 1, 2022 with his wife Patricia by his side. He was born August 21, 1931 in Richfield, UT to Alvin M. and Clarissa Snow Anderson.
In 1948 he enlisted as a Private in the Utah National Guard and in August of 1950 his National Guard unit (A Battery 213th Field Artillery) was activated for duty in the Korean War conflict. While in combat his unit was engaged in seven campaigns, won four battle stars and a coveted Presidential Unit Citation for defensive action north of Kapyoung. He remained on active duty until April 1952.
In October 1952, he returned home and attended BYU where he met Patricia Ward on a blind date. They were married on July 31, 1953 in the Logan, Ut Temple and have been married for 69 years. Bud graduated in 1956 from Brigham Young University with a bachelors in Business and Industrial Management and accepted a position as an Industrial Engineer with US Steel Corporation in Lindon. He later earned an MBA from Utah State University. In 1961 he accepted a job with Thiokol Corporation in Promontory, Utah, where he worked for 33 years in the aerospace industry. He retired from ATK (Thiokol Corp) in 1994.
Bud continued his career in the Utah National Guard and became Battery Commander of the Garland and Logan, Utah 145th Field Artillery Batteries. He helped many young men in the community become part of the National Guard. He retired from the US Army, after 21 years of service, with the rank of Major.
To those who knew him, Bud always had a smile and a handshake whenever he would greet someone. He had a kind heart and enjoyed helping people succeed in life. He was genuinely interested in people’s lives and well-being. A mentor and good friend to many, he was an example of integrity and optimism. The name Alvin means “Noble Friend”, that is who Bud was through and through. His gift to lift and help others was evident, and extended into many church and community callings, including serving as secretary/treasurer of the Highland Ditch Company for 57 years, Republican Committee Chairman of Box Elder County, Bishop of Bear River 2nd Ward, and Assistant District Leader Boy Scouts of America. Dad loved scouting and was awarded the Silver Beaver award; an award given to those who have made an impact on the lives of youth through years of service. Bud honored his freedom and love of this country and always taught his children and grandchildren to appreciate their freedom and the beautiful land they lived in. He loved to read and had a zest for learning; you could always find him reading either a biography, the newspaper, his scriptures, or an inspirational book.
Bud and Pat served in the Ogden Temple together for several years and in 1997 Dad was called to serve as a sealer in the Ogden Utah Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Temple and later the Brigham City Temple; a calling he felt very humbled to receive and one he honored and cherished.
Bud is survived by his wife Patricia Ward Anderson, and his children: Susan (Gary) Hess, Garland, Ut; Mark (Kathy) Anderson, Wellsville, UT; and Teresa (Reed) Rhodes, Morgan, UT. He is the grandfather of 9, great-grandfather of 27, and great-great grandfather of 4.
A special thank you to the following: Applegate Homecare and Hospice staff, Ogden branch; especially, Annette, Yesse, Abby who took such great care of Dad the past six weeks; Maple Springs skilled nursing staff, Logan, Utah; Utah Hematology and Oncology, Dr. Carl Gray, and staff; and Lindee Allen, FNP, for the many years of remarkable care.
Many thanks to all the wonderful neighbors, friends, and relatives who have supported and loved our parents throughout the years.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 12 noon. Viewings will be held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 from 5-6:30 P.M. and prior to the funeral service on Thursday from 10-11:30 A.M. All services will be held at the Bear River 2nd Ward chapel (5870 N 4700 W Bear River City-UT). Online condolences and link to the livestream may be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com.
Interment will be at the Bear River City Cemetery.
