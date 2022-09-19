Arlene Stark

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Arlene Stark 10/19/1934 - 9/16/2022 Arlene Rogers Stark, 87 of Goshen passed away September 16, 2022 at the Gables in Shelley.

Arlene was born October 19, 1934, to Russell Boyd and Alverta Hansina Thompson Rogers in Tremonton, Utah. She grew up on a farm in Garland, Utah, with three sisters and three brothers.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you