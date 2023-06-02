Artie Annette (Fronk) Harris

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Artie Annette (Fronk) Harris July 4, 1941 - May 29, 2023 Artie Annette Fronk Harris, our dear, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend died Monday, May 29, 2023 at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah.

Annette was born July 4, 1941 in Tremonton Utah to Edna Ruth Krey and John Henry Fronk.


Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.