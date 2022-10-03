Audrey (Petersen) Hibler

Audrey (Petersen) Hibler 9/8/1937 - 9/29/2022 Audrey Petersen Hibler was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She left this world peacefully at home, age 85, on September 29, 2022 after a valiant fight with cancer.

She was born September 8, 1937 to Stanley and Vida Carlson Petersen in Bear River City, Utah. She was the eldest of nine children and her siblings all adored her and often came to their big sister for advice. She graduated from Bear River High School in 1955 and married her honey, Kenneth James Hibler, on March 2, 1957. They moved to Montana where their two daughters were born, then returned to Utah where their son was born, settling in Bountiful to raise their family. They added to their family with the blessing of six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, whom she adored.

