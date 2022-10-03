Audrey (Petersen) Hibler 9/8/1937 - 9/29/2022 Audrey Petersen Hibler was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She left this world peacefully at home, age 85, on September 29, 2022 after a valiant fight with cancer.
She was born September 8, 1937 to Stanley and Vida Carlson Petersen in Bear River City, Utah. She was the eldest of nine children and her siblings all adored her and often came to their big sister for advice. She graduated from Bear River High School in 1955 and married her honey, Kenneth James Hibler, on March 2, 1957. They moved to Montana where their two daughters were born, then returned to Utah where their son was born, settling in Bountiful to raise their family. They added to their family with the blessing of six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, whom she adored.
In the early years the family spent many weekends camping, hunting, and horseback riding. There were also many fun days and nights, playing games, eating good food, and learning to find simple joys in life. Audrey had many talents she shared with her family. Sewing, quilting, canning, and organizing, and running a happy home where everyone was welcome. Loved by everyone, Audrey never met a stranger.
In 1995 after Kenneth retired, they started a new adventure together, moving to Donnelly, Idaho on 20 acres where they built a home with their own hands. Later, returning to Utah, they settled in Tremonton.
She is survived by her loving husband, three children, Kim Cornett (Larry), Pamela Stavros (George), and Rick Hibler (Carolyn), four grandchildren Greg, Emily, Ryan, and Kyle. Ten great-grandchildren, four sisters, and two brothers. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents, two sisters (Beth and Gayle) and two grandchildren (Allysha and Justin.)
A viewing will be held in her honor in Tremonton on Tuesday, October 4 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Rogers & Taylor Mortuary (111 N. 100 E.- Tremonton, UT 84337). A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 5 at 11:00 am at the LDS 3rd Ward at 9590 N. 6800 W.- Tremonton, UT 84337, with a short viewing held prior at the church from 9:30 am to 10:30 am. The livestream link for the service and online condolences may be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com.
Those who had the honor of receiving one of her quilts or blankets, please bring it to her funeral service to exhibit how far her love reached.
Interment at Garland Cemetery, West 13600 North, Garland, Utah.
