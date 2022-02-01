Barbara Ann Nish 08/18/1941 - 01/10/2022 Don't think of her as gone away-her journey's just begun; Life holds so many facets-this earth is only one. Just think of her as resting from the sorrows and the tears-in a place of warmth and comfort where there are no days and years. Think how she must be wishing that we could know, today, how nothing but our sadness can really pass away. And think of her as living in the hearts of those she touched, for nothing loved is ever lost-and she was loved so much. We love you Mom/Grandma and will miss you.
Barbara Ann Berardy Nish returned to her Heavenly Father and Heavenly Family on January 10, 2022. She died at Meadow Peak in Taylorsville, UT. She was born August 18, 1941, in Salina, UT, the daughter of Leona Udell Kennedy and Richard Victor Berardy. She was reared in Lewistown, Montana and graduated from Fergus, Co. High School in Lewistown. Barbara attended Brigham Young University and married Donald Newell Nish on February 19, 1960, in the Logan, Utah Temple. She was the mother of six children.
Barbara had a strong work ethic, established early in her youth as she helped care for the home. As a teen, she worked as a Circulation Assistant at the Lewistown Daily Newspaper. Even as a mom while caring for her home and a growing family and with relocation for Don’s work from Seattle, WA to Minneapolis, MN, to Conroe, TX, and Bountiful, UT; she became an accomplished sales representative, always ranking in the top 5%. Her passion was gardening and she served as a volunteer gardener at Temple Square in Salt Lake City, UT, where she became a Master Gardener. She also served as coordinator for the Centerville, UT, community gardens. Her well-manicured landscapes and gardens were the source of much happiness to her.
Barbara was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served in administrative and teaching positions in all women’s, youth and children’s programs of the Church. She spent many years doing temple work and loved to be in the temple. She was an active member in her community providing many hours of volunteer service. Barbara spent the last 12 years residing with Don in Hurricane, Utah, where she attended the Hurricane Sixth Ward of the Hurricane Stake.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Donald Nish, three sons and three daughters, Melinda A. Nish, Los Angeles, CA; Donald N. (Peggy) Nish II, Bountiful, UT; Elaine A. (Mark) Christensen, Henderson, NV; David M. (Tiffany) Nish, South Jordan, UT; Charity R. (Rick) Williams, San Diego, CA; Robert V. (Stacy) Nish, Draper, UT. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and her brother Val (Karen) Murri Jr.
The family wishes to thank Dixie Home Rehab & Hospice and the staff of Meadow Peak for the kind and loving care they have given to Barbara.
Burial will be in the Plymouth, Utah Cemetery. Services pending.