Berva Dee Rasmussen 6/25/1933 - 3/14/2022 Berva Dee Pope Rasmussen, age 88, died on March 14, 2022 at her home in Kaysville, Utah. The second child of Terrel Everett Pope and Cleo Louise Cheney Pope, born on June 25,1933, in Emmett, Idaho. Graduated in the Class of 1951 of Emmett High School, the first one of her family to graduate from High School. Married her sweetheart, Lawerence Mack Rasmussen on June 19, 1951, in the Idaho Falls Idaho LDS Temple. Berva was a stay-at-home Mom, raising a family of 3 girls and 3 boys, always feeling that her home was the joy of her life. An active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, served in many positions in the Women's organization and Children's Organizations, also spending 16 years as a Cub Scout Den Leader. Survived by her siblings Arlene Wood, and Ronald (Pat) Pope, her children, Susan (Michael) Jones, David (Debbie) Rasmussen, DeAnn (David) Stone, Linda (Clay) Hess and Neil (Michele) Rasmussen, with 22 grandchildren and 41 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a son, Gary Mack Rasmussen, a sister, Laprille Bernard and a brother, Trent Leroy Pope.
Funeral services will be held at 9:45 A.M on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home. Viewings will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022 from 5-7 P.M. at Havenwood Ward (235 North Bonneville Lane Kaysville,Utah) and prior to the funeral at Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home (111 N 100 E- Tremonton, Utah) from 9-9:30 A.M. Interment at the Garland Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed and may be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com under her obituary.