Bette Ann (Christensen) Dallin 7/17/1942 - 3/8/2022 Bette Ann Christensen Dallin, 79, of Bear River City, UT left this earthly life surrounded by love and respect at 8:07 AM on March 8 , 2022. She was born on July 17, 1942 in Redding, California to Chester and Bessie (Hamilton) Christensen.
She married her sweetheart, Roger L. Dallin on April 13, 1962, (Friday the 13th) in the Logan Utah Temple. They enjoyed an amazing life together.
Bette was a renaissance woman and enjoyed many adventures, challenges, and successes in her life.
She attended Bear River Elementary, Box Elder High School, BYU and various educational programs.
Bette worked her entire life and always said "work is a blessing". She started at the age of seven waiting tables at Pop's Place in Bear River City. She worked at the Mattel Toy Company making Chatty Cathy dolls in Hawthorne, California, and ever leading important work with the US Air Force; and other jobs.
She will be remembered by thousands as Ms. Bette, and her amazing way as the secretary and "Godmother" of Bear River City (Century) Elementary School. She was proud that she worked full-time up until the day she was admitted into the hospital. She bandaged, placed "ice gloves", helped, advised, consulted and mothered countless children and faculty over her 38+ years at the school.
She volunteered and supported the Future Homemakers of America, the Box Elder County Fair Board, and the Mounted Sheriff's Posse and many others. She loved serving on the city's planning commission, and as the town clerk.
She loved her little community and participated in singing groups, playing piano, a snowmobile club, and her beloved "Wild Bunch" that would get together each month to support each other. She served in her church as Relief Society President, Primary President and so many other callings. She worked and volunteered with the best people on earth.
Her words of advice and counsel will resonate forever, "love at home", "choose the right", "do your best", "work hard", "you're not a quitter", and other thoughts have and will bless the lives of so many.
She will be remembered for her placement of $2.00 Bills as a unique thank you and gift that is now known as a "Bette loves you".
Her biggest dream was to be a mother and have successful children. Her children are still working on the success part, but they have been taught by an amazing mother.
Bette was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband, and her great granddaughter, Berlyn Smith.
She is survived by one sister, Karen (Kino) Chutka, and three brothers, Bob Christensen, Curtis Christensen, Kent Christensen and her children, Jeff (Jan) Dallin - Bear River City, Utah; Chris (Candice) Dallin -Syracuse, Utah; Allyson (Kevin) Bowcutt -Leander, Texas; 12 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren, with one more on the way.
Funeral services were held at 11 A.M. on Monday, March 14, 2022. Viewings were held on Sunday, March 13, 2022, from 5-7 P.M. and prior to the funeral service from 9-10:30 A.M.. All services were held at the Bear River City LDS Church (5870 N 4700 W Bear River City). The funeral service was livestreamed and may be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com. Interment in the Bear River City Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank the countless students, neighbors, co-workers, volunteers, and friends who brought joy into her life.
With love, the proud children of an amazing and successful mother.
