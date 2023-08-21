Blaine Udell Rhodes July 5, 1927 - August 19, 2023 A Rhodes Reunion was held on August 19th, 2023, when the youngest son and last surviving child of Jasper W and Ellen Capener Rhodes joined his 8 Brothers and 6 Sisters on the other side of the veil. Blaine Udell Rhodes (Shorty) passed away surrounded by family and friends.
Blaine was born on July 5th, 1927, in East Garland Utah. He was the 13th Child born to Jasper and Ellen Rhodes.
Blaine was preceded in death by his parents Jasper W Rhodes and Ellen Capener, his siblings: Rosco J (Navell), Arnold (Marie), Ursel (Pearl), Fay (Thomas), Eula (Mark), Dale (Afton), Beth (Clyde), Ray (Delone), Carl (Nola), Jasper Lee (Darlene), Alta (Eldon), Daniel Clint, Margene (Blaine), Geraldine (Cleon), his wife of 52 years, Rhea Louise Edvalson. His Brothers in laws Ronald (Brenda), Melvin (Dinah) and his second wife, Evelyn Simpson. His Stepdaughter Karen Crowder, (Gary) Son in-law Neal Petersen (Karen) and 20 Rhodes nieces and nephews.
He leaves behind, 7 Children: Michael Blaine Rhodes (Winnie) Brigham City Utah, Ronda Rose (Theron) West Jordan Utah, Elaine Miller (Jim) Tucson, Arizona, Karen Petersen (Neil) Maui Hawaii, Rocky Rhodes (Rachelle) South Jordan, Elizabeth Leonard (Dan) Pendleton Oregon, Herb Smith (Sandra) West Valley, Utah. 4 Stepchildren: John Simpson (Jolene), Ann Shettles (David), Janine Persons (Richard), 34 Grandchildren, 26 step grandchildren, 59 Great Grandchildren, and 5 Great Great Grandchildren.
Shorty attended Garland Elementary School, and Bear River High School. He stopped his education to run the family farm when his older brothers were called to serve in the Army. He received his High School Diploma in 1968 when he graduated from Bear River High School with his son Michael Rhodes.
Blaine worked hard all his life, he ran the family farm until his father passed away, then he went to work at Thiokol from 1957 until 1972 when he retired. He worked at Bear River Farm Supply from 1962-1989 and then he sold real estate for 5 years, he then worked for Ellis Industrial for 5 years, while there he got to help build the steeple that is on the LDS Conference Center in Salt Lake City. He worked at Belmont Hot Springs and Camper World as their groundskeeper for 4 years. He also served on the East Garland Cemetery Board and took care of the grounds for many years.
Blaine had a deep love for his Savior Jesus Christ and was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints most of his life. Some of his many callings were, Stake Sunday School President for 5 years, YM President, Ward Clerk, Executive Secretary, and Stake Missionary and Gospel Doctrine Teacher. His dream of fulfilling a full-time mission was realized when he and Rhea served in Australia for 18 months. He served in the Logan temple for 12 years and Brigham Temple for 3 months.
Blaine was a WWII Veteran, Serving from 1945 to 1947. He was stationed at Schofield Barracks in Hawaii where he was trained in heavy equipment.
He loved fishing, hunting, gardening, and golfing.
Thank you to Community Nursing Service Hospice and Sunshine Cares.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 28, 2023 at 11 A.M. at the Fielding Stake Center (4375 W 15600 N- Fielding). Viewings will be held on Sunday, August 27, 2023 from 5-7 P.M. at Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home (111 N 100 E- Tremonton) and prior to the service at the church from 9-10:30 A.M. Interment will be held in the East Garland Cemetery. Online condolences may be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com.
