Bonnie Jean (Estep) Stevens 9/9/1930 - 7/24/2022 Bonnie Jean Estep Robbins Stevens passed away peacefully at her home in Tremonton on July 24, 2022.

Bonnie was born in Plymouth, Utah on September 9, 1930 to James and Effie Archibald Estep. She was the oldest of 5 children. She grew up in Plymouth and graduated from Bear River High School. She married Richard (Rich) Robbins in 1947 and together they raised 8 children; Vickie, Mike, Larry, Verl, JuLee, Carla, Mitzi and Jeff.

