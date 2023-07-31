Bonnie (Pugsley) Hill

Bonnie (Pugsley) Hill December 5, 1928 - July 30, 2023 Our devoted mother, Bonnie Pugsley Hill passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2023. She was born on December 5, 1928 to Philip Roy and Louise Kunzler Pugsley. She was raised on a ranch in Rosette, Utah, the youngest of nine children. She attended school in Park Valley, Utah, graduated from Bear River High School in Garland, and Utah State University where she received her degree in Physical Education and Home Economics. She married Frank R Hill on June 18, 1953 in the Logan LDS Temple. They lived in Pacific Grove, California where he was serving in the Army during the Korean War. They then lived in Logan, Utah for a few years and then Tremonton, Utah for many years.

Bonnie taught at Bear River High School for 22 years. She enjoyed bowling, golfing, and skiing, as well as being in service clubs. Her hobbies were cooking, canning food, sewing, spending time with her family and serving others. She and Frank enjoyed many camping adventures and vacations together with family and friends. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving in many callings throughout her life including a couple's mission to India and in the Logan Utah Temple. She always loved genealogy work, making quilts for others and tending her grandchildren.


