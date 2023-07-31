Bonnie (Pugsley) Hill December 5, 1928 - July 30, 2023 Our devoted mother, Bonnie Pugsley Hill passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2023. She was born on December 5, 1928 to Philip Roy and Louise Kunzler Pugsley. She was raised on a ranch in Rosette, Utah, the youngest of nine children. She attended school in Park Valley, Utah, graduated from Bear River High School in Garland, and Utah State University where she received her degree in Physical Education and Home Economics. She married Frank R Hill on June 18, 1953 in the Logan LDS Temple. They lived in Pacific Grove, California where he was serving in the Army during the Korean War. They then lived in Logan, Utah for a few years and then Tremonton, Utah for many years.
Bonnie taught at Bear River High School for 22 years. She enjoyed bowling, golfing, and skiing, as well as being in service clubs. Her hobbies were cooking, canning food, sewing, spending time with her family and serving others. She and Frank enjoyed many camping adventures and vacations together with family and friends. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving in many callings throughout her life including a couple's mission to India and in the Logan Utah Temple. She always loved genealogy work, making quilts for others and tending her grandchildren.
Bonnie is survived by her children: Julie Ann (Dennis) Tolman, Leonard (Holly) Hill, Lorraine (Jim) Christensen, Todd (Karen) Hill, and Janese (Brian) Mickelsen; 20 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild. Preceded in death by her husband, parents, siblings and a stillborn baby daughter.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at Noon with a viewing held prior from 10-11:30 A.M. All services will be held at Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home (111 N 100 E- Tremonton). Interment will be at the Garland Cemetery. Online condolences and the link to the livestream of the service may be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com.
Bonnie's family would like to thank all those caregivers at Gables Memory Care in Brigham City and Canyon Hospice Care, especially Shanoah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.