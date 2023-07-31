Bonnie Sue Grover June 21, 1940 - July 27, 2023 Bonnie Sue Grover (Coombs), beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister and Friend, Age 83, died 07/27/2023 at her home in Tremonton, Utah surround by family.
Bonnie Sue was born in Alamosa Colorado on 06/21/1940 to Paul Woodrow Coombs and Bonnie Coombs (Cornum). She was married to Curtis B Grover on 04/02/1959 in Tremonton Utah and later married and sealed in the Logan Temple. She was raised in Sanford Colorado, and later moved to Tremonton Utah.
She went to school in Brigham City Utah and studied cosmetology and became a licensed cosmetologists. This was back when the Marge Simpson’s blue beehive hairstyle was popular and all the women working at Thiokol had to stop in for a hair-do touch-up before work.
Later she went back to college and received a degree in Gerontology. She was the Director of the Senior Center where she was very instrumental in kicking off one of the first Meals on Wheels programs in the country in Box Elder County. She loved her seniors and always included a double portion on the food entrees because she knew it was their only hot meal all day.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Tremonton 1st Ward where she actively served in the Relief Society and spent countless hours working on Genealogy entering data.
Her passion in life was cooking and quilting. Her cinnamon rolls and dinner rolls are what made her famous too all her family. The smell of her rolls would just put in a happy place.
She made beautiful quilts for all her family members and that was not an easy task with 11 brothers and sisters and countless grandchildren , nieces and nephews. She made all the girls aprons for moms and their daughters, and the famous Christmas Pillow cases for the holiday season.
Bonnie Sue loved her family and was loved by everyone; she was always in the service of others. She has been tagged by many as their favorite Aunt.
She is survived by her husband Curtis B Grover, Brad (Graciela) Grover, Valerie Grover (Joe-Deceased) Budreau and Todd (Patty) Grover.
She is also survived by her brothers and sisters Diane C. Taylor (Glenn), Vicki Ann (Tom) Allsop, Jim (Debbie) Coombs, Debra (Randy) Ward, Sam (Betty) Coombs, Pamela (Murray) Larsen, Alayne (Doug) Densley, Lori (Tim) Heyder.
Preceded in Death by Paul Coombs (Father), Bonnie Cornum Coombs (Mother), Mark (Lucille) Coombs (Brother), Ted (Sharon) Coombs (Brother), Rebecca (Glenn) Holland (Sister), Caleb Budreau (Grandson)
Interment will be scheduled at a later date in the East Garland Cemetery. Online condolences may be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com.
Special thanks to the staff at the Community Nursing Services (CNS) Hospice Team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.