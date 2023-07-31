Bonnie Sue Grover

Bonnie Sue Grover June 21, 1940 - July 27, 2023 Bonnie Sue Grover (Coombs), beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister and Friend, Age 83, died 07/27/2023 at her home in Tremonton, Utah surround by family.

Bonnie Sue was born in Alamosa Colorado on 06/21/1940 to Paul Woodrow Coombs and Bonnie Coombs (Cornum). She was married to Curtis B Grover on 04/02/1959 in Tremonton Utah and later married and sealed in the Logan Temple. She was raised in Sanford Colorado, and later moved to Tremonton Utah.


