Brent Firth 9/5/1941 - 2/26/2022 Brent Payne Firth passed away on February 26, 2022 in Brigham City, Utah at age 80. He was born September 5, 1941 in Tremonton, Utah to Dean and Winnie Firth. He married Janet Arlene Midget on June 21, 1963 in the Logan Temple.
Brent lived his whole life in Bothwell, Utah. He attended Bear River High School, where he graduated in 1959. He worked for Thiokol as a fireman for 40 plus years until he retired. He was also a volunteer fireman for Thatcher-Penrose for over 15 years. After he retired from Thiokol he was a crossing guard for the Tremonton police department.
Brent was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Brent is survived by his wife of 59 years Janet and two children, Cindy (Robert) Heath and Brian Firth. He also has six grandchildren and one bonus granddaughter, Crystal Heath, Justin (Jerrie) Heath, Brady Heath, Lindsay Heath (Tyler), Rebeka (McKade) Marshall, Colby Heath and Nicole Price, 17 great-grandchildren, his brother Curtis Firth and sister DeAnn Firth.
He is preceded in death by his parents Dean and Winnie Firth and two brothers Lloyd and Boyd Firth.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at the Bothwell LDS Chapel (10350 W. 11600 N. Bothwell, UT) at 11 A.M. Viewings will be held on Wednesday March 2, 2022 from 6-8 P.M. at the Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home (111 N. 100 E.-Tremonton, UT) and prior to the service at the church from 9:30-10:30 A.M. Interment at the Bothwell Valley View Cemetery. Online condolences may be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com.
We would like to thank the staff at Willow Glen and the Hospice nurses and staff.