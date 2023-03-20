Bridget Margaret Dodge June 16, 1940 - February 25, 2023 Bridget Margaret Dodge, 82, passed away on February 25, 2023 in Brigham City, Utah. She was born June 16, 1940 in Bingham Canyon to Daniel Francis Sullivan and Etta (Hatch) Chowning. She loved her family and we will miss her so very much.
Bridget loved to shop (especially shoes), watching plays and musicals, ATV riding, camping, snowmobiling, various cruises (especially Alaska), going to Tuachan, eating out, laughing, and mostly spending time with family.
She married J.A. Frost on January 26, 1962 in Reno, Nevada and had two children: Kelly and Michael. She later married William Eugene Dodge on March 17, 1978 in Roy, Utah and received another daughter, Billie Jo. Bridget lived in various places throughout her life including Provo, Utah; Reno, Nevada; Fruit Heights, Utah; and Riverside, Utah. She graduated from Provo High School.
Bridget worked at American Secure Title Company as an HR Manager. She had her license in Real Estate and had retired.
Bridget is survived by William E Dodge (husband), 3 children - Kelly Peterson (Bryan), Michael Frost (Kristelli), Billie Jo Dodge (Matthew Hammond); 5 grandchildren - Megan Stott (Kenzer), Sara Peterson, Ben Peterson, Bella Frost, Mia Frost, and 2 great grandchildren: Jax Gray and Torin Stott, (brother) Richard Chowning Jr. (Jolene Chowning).
She is preceded in death by Daniel F. Sullivan (Father) and Etta (Hatch) Chowning (Mother).
No services will be held; however, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com.
