Bridget Margaret Dodge

Bridget Margaret Dodge June 16, 1940 - February 25, 2023 Bridget Margaret Dodge, 82, passed away on February 25, 2023 in Brigham City, Utah. She was born June 16, 1940 in Bingham Canyon to Daniel Francis Sullivan and Etta (Hatch) Chowning. She loved her family and we will miss her so very much.

Bridget loved to shop (especially shoes), watching plays and musicals, ATV riding, camping, snowmobiling, various cruises (especially Alaska), going to Tuachan, eating out, laughing, and mostly spending time with family.


