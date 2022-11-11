Burl D Morley 5/9/1933 - 11/9/2022 Burl Morley, 89, passed away on November 9, 2022, at McKay Dee Hospital after an emergency surgery that was just too much for his body and heart to recover from. We are sure he had a joyful reunion with family members, especially his wife, Ilene, and his son, Stephen.
Burl was born on May 9, 1933, to Ferry and Eva Morley in Moroni, Utah. He was the youngest of 5 children. He graduated from Provo High in 1952. Burl was drafted into the Army in 1953. He came home to go to BYU in 1955. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Mexico. After he came home from his mission, he went on to earn a degree in Art Education at BYU with a minor in Spanish. Burl met Della Ilene Collard at BYU. They married in the Manti Temple in 1961. Together they had 5 children. Burl taught school at Murray High, Altamont and Duchesne High schools, Emery County Jr High, and Buhl High school before settling in Garland, Utah in 1967. He taught art at Bear River Middle School from 1967 until he retired in 1994. He also taught Migrant Education each summer from 1967-1992. After he retired from teaching school, Burl worked part-time at La-Z-Boy until 1999.
Burl was an active, faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He rarely missed his Sunday meetings. He loved to speak Spanish to everyone and hoped someone would speak it back. Even on his last day, he spoke Spanish to all the nurses and doctors in the hospital in hopes that someone would converse with him in Spanish. He loved music and played popular music in his classroom while he was teaching. He loved to talk to people and would visit with everyone he knew.
Burl was preceded in death by his parents and all of his siblings, his beloved wife, Della Ilene Collard Morley, and his son Stephen David Morley. He is survived by his children Lyn Ilene Corbett (Allen), Stuart Dale Morley (Seylyn), Suzanne Wikstrom (Jeff), and Brian Morley. His grandchildren, Michael Corbett (Rebecca), Matthew Corbett, Marci Corbett, Madison Corbett, Nathan Morley, Chelsea Morley, Steven Morley, Brady Wikstrom, Cole Wikstrom, Carson Wikstrom, and Tyler Wikstrom, one great-granddaughter Skylei Corbett, and three step great-grandchildren: Orion Purham, Ileyana Purham, and Darius Thorpe.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 11 A.M. Viewings will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022 from 6-8 P.M. and prior to the service on Saturday from 9:30-10:30 A.M. All services will be held at Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home (111 N 100 E- Tremonton). Interment in the Garland Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed and may be accessed at www.ruddfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.