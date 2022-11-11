Burl D Morley

Burl D Morley 5/9/1933 - 11/9/2022 Burl Morley, 89, passed away on November 9, 2022, at McKay Dee Hospital after an emergency surgery that was just too much for his body and heart to recover from. We are sure he had a joyful reunion with family members, especially his wife, Ilene, and his son, Stephen.

Burl was born on May 9, 1933, to Ferry and Eva Morley in Moroni, Utah. He was the youngest of 5 children. He graduated from Provo High in 1952. Burl was drafted into the Army in 1953. He came home to go to BYU in 1955. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Mexico. After he came home from his mission, he went on to earn a degree in Art Education at BYU with a minor in Spanish. Burl met Della Ilene Collard at BYU. They married in the Manti Temple in 1961. Together they had 5 children. Burl taught school at Murray High, Altamont and Duchesne High schools, Emery County Jr High, and Buhl High school before settling in Garland, Utah in 1967. He taught art at Bear River Middle School from 1967 until he retired in 1994. He also taught Migrant Education each summer from 1967-1992. After he retired from teaching school, Burl worked part-time at La-Z-Boy until 1999.


