Burton Eugene Johnson 4/8/1933 - 3/5/2022 Burton Eugene Johnson, 88, passed away at University of Utah Hospital, March 5, 2022, as a result of injuries sustained in a car accident. He was born April 8, 1933, in Nampa, ID, to William Elmer and Althora McMullin Johnson.
He grew up in Kuna, ID, where he attended Kuna Schools and graduated from Kuna High School. He went on to attend BYU where he met Carla Mae Borup. They later married on June 11, 1957, for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. She passed away November 28, 2018. They were married for 61 wonderful years. They lived throughout Utah, Idaho, and California while raising their family. He worked as dairy delivery man, a farmer, and a manager in the family grocery business, at Carl and Don's Grocery Stores in Tremonton, UT; Preston, ID; and Idaho Falls, ID.
Burton honorably served his country during the Korean Conflict in the United Sates Army where he was honorably discharged.
He and his wife were members of Lions Club, where their service helped further the mission of providing sight to those in need. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as a Young Men's Leader, Ward Clerk, dedicated home teacher, and most recently, as the Baptism Font Specialist where he readied the font for baptisms. He served a mission along with Carla at the Brigham City Bishop's Store House. He supported the youth in various sporting programs he was always the 1st to be on the list to work at the Cannery, help people move, or any other assignment his Priesthood Quorum had. He was active in his community and served as a member of the Tremonton City Council. He strongly believed in serving his fellow man.
He had a great love for his family. Being a Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather brought him joy. He loved spending time with his family and supporting them in all their endeavors. He loved the Great Outdoors; camping, fishing, and hunting which he often enjoyed with his family. He was a hard worker and taught his children the importance of a good work ethic.
He loved to work on the "Rancho Itty-Bitty" Farm where he raised Llamas and loved riding his horses. He loved sports, both as a participant and spectator. He held season tickets for over 25 years where he tagged along with Carla, cheering for the Utah Jazz. He was a kind, loving person, had both dry wit and a good sense of humor.
He is survived by his children: Leslie Geddes (David), Ron Johnson (Maria), Rock Johnson (Denise), Rand Johnson (Selena), Terry Brown (Rich), Toni Richter (Dean), Rich Johnson (Krista); his loving 34 Grandchildren and 50 Great Grandchildren with 2 more on the way. He is also survived by Siblings: Mark Johnson (Lorhea) Earl Cox (Debbie) and Maxine Bushman. He was preceded in death by his Parents; Siblings: Juan, Russell and Duane Johnson, Norma Yorgensen, Realla Fisher and Janet Miller; Daughter-in-law: Kim Johnson and Grandsons: Tucker Johnson and Jarod Arnsten.
The family would like to express appreciation to the Doctors, Nurses and Staff at University of Utah Hospital, Park City Fire Department First Responders and Ken Borup and Myers Mortuary Staff for the Exceptional Care given to the family and Burton.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 11:00a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 9590 North 6800 West, Tremonton, UT. Friends may call at the Church Friday, March 11, 2022, from 6:00-8:00p.m. and Saturday from 9:30-10:30a.m. prior to the funeral service. Interment will follow in the Tremonton River View Cemetery where Military Honors will be accorded.
The family suggest that in lieu of flowers, you honor Burton by making a blood donation at your local blood bank.
