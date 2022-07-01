Chad Glenn Holmgren 1/15/1967 - 6/27/2022 Chad Glenn Holmgren, loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend, passed away on June 27, 2022, in Penrose, Utah. He was born in Logan, Utah on January 15, 1967, to Clair (Pete) Holmgren and Linda Holmgren. Chad was raised, lived, and worked most of his life beside his family members on their beloved Connor Springs Ranch in Penrose, Utah. He loved being outdoors and was always working to improve the ranch to his meticulous standards. He loved animals, especially dogs, chickens, and horses, but not snakes! He grew up riding horses and had a knack for training them to be spirited just like him. The ranch was his home, his life, and his sanctuary.
Chad had many life skills, knew the value of a dollar, and was always frugal with money. As a child, he saved his egg money to buy his grade-school sweetheart a ring. He knew how to work hard and always had a pair of work gloves; both lessons learned from his dad, Pete. Chad has always been a tidy person, even to the point of seeming to have OCD. Even when very young, Chad’s dressers were organized and everything had its proper place.
Chad graduated from Bear River High School in 1985 and married Mindi Montgomery in 1986. Chad and Mindi welcomed three beautiful children into the world; Braeden Chad, Chaylie K, and Jaxton Holmgren. They later went their separate ways, but tried to do what was best for their children.
Chad followed his father’s lead and taught his children how to work hard, and even more importantly, how to play hard. The neighborhood kids joined in on these life lessons and were enriched by Chad’s wisdom and spirit. He often had nicknames for his loved ones; Braeden is Brandon, Chay is Sally and Jax is Floyd.
Chad met the love of his life, his “little fighting Irish” Suz, in March 2004 after being set up on a blind date at Ozzie’s by dear friends, Paul and Debbie Stephens. They danced, which Chad did not do on a regular basis; and that was the start of their 18-year romance. Suz loved his bright blue eyes, infectious smile, and booming laugh. Together they built their beautiful, cozy home on the ranch in 2008. One year later they were married on their front porch. They have always welcomed family and friends to share their home with love and a smile. There was never a dull moment with Chad around.
Chad’s life was the ranch, and he was known for his attention to detail, resourcefulness, and work ethic. His work was meticulous, and his quick wit and sense of humor brought a smile to every situation. He loved helping with any task his friends or family needed, and it didn’t matter the time it took. If a neighbor helped Chad, he found a way to get even.
His children, grandchildren, and Suz were his greatest joy. Chad’s friends also knew they were family. He was fiercely protective and never allowed a harsh word to be spoken of them. Chad was genuine. His heart was full of unconditional love and acceptance for everyone he met. He made friends easily and kept them forever. Chad often checked on friends who were going through hard times and offered a listening ear and a big shoulder to lean on. We will miss his contagious laugh and beautiful smile. He is forever in our hearts and will be remembered as LARGER THAN LIFE!
Chad is survived by his beloved wife, Suzie Marie Kinsella Holmgren; sons- Braeden Holmgren and Jaxton Holmgren; grandchildren- Londyn, Braykin, and Brixton; parents- Pete and Linda Holmgren; father and mother-in-law- Joe and Sherry Kinsella; siblings- Jan (Allen) Jensen, Craig (Ginger) Holmgren, Pam (Brad) Hicken, Jacki (Justin) Miller; brother- and sisters-in-law-Matt (Jana) Kinsella, Patty (Mike) Wilde, Debi (Rooke) McKee, Stacey (George) Kelly, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends by the millions!
He has joined his loved ones in heaven who he has been longing to see again, especially his daughter Chaylie Holmgren, grandparents, brother-in-law Chris Kinsella, and niece Crysta Rawlinson, as well as many dear friends
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 11475 W 10400 N, Thatcher, Ut. Viewings will be held Friday, July 8, 2022, from 6-8 p.m at Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home, 111 N 100 E, Tremonton, Ut and prior to the services Saturday between 9-10:15 a.m. The funeral service will be livestreamed at www.ruddfuneralhome.com. Interment will be at the Tremonton Riverview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a Memorial Fund at Members First Credit Union.