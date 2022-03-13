Charlene Pellin 11/27/1945 - 2/5/2022 Charlene Wix Pellin, 76, of Prescott, AZ passed away on February 5, 2022 in Prescott. She was born on November 27, 1945 in Mount Pleasant, Utah to Charles and Dixie Lee Wix.
She was reared in California, until her family moved to Tremonton, UT. There she attended Bear River High and was very fond of the friends and memories she made there.
In 1965, she married Glade Fredericks and they had one son, Barry Fredericks. They were later divorced.
She married her doting husband, friend, and soulmate of 45 years, George Pellin in 1976. They resided in Huntington Beach, CA until recently moving to Prescott.
Char was the best friend, listener, defender, protector, and cheerleader of everyone in her life. She never missed an opportunity to express love, respect, and genuine concern for others. She enjoyed showering everyone with meaningful gifts and undivided attention and lit up the room with her presence. Her sense of humor and quick wit made her the life of the party. Char will be sorely missed by everyone who had the privilege to be in her circle.
Char is survived by her husband George; brothers Paul and Tom Wix; step-children Loren, Darrel, and Derek Pellin; and grandchildren Bing, Ecco, and Noah Pellin.
She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, and countless others who adoringly refer to her as Aunt Char.
She was preceded in death by her son Barry (her Bear); parents; siblings Brad and Judy; and her favorite grandmother from Mt. Pleasant.
A Celebration of Char's Life will be held on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 from 1:30-5:00 PM at Long Beach Yacht Club, 6201 Appian Way, Long Beach, CA
In Lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the special cause Char supported, Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services.