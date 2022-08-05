Clint Simmons Judkins

Clint Simmons Judkins Honorable Clint Simmons Judkins, 76, passed away on Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022. He was born on August 27th, 1945 to Lynn Blanch and Mary Isabelle Simmons Judkins in Ogden, Utah.

Clint enjoyed a lively childhood growing up on a farm in West Layton. He attended Davis High School, where he was a member of both the FFA and Boy’s State, and participated in football, baseball, and was an All-State wrestler. After high school, he attended Utah State University, where he was a two-year letterman in wrestling and received his Bachelor’s Degree in history and political science. Clint then attended Law School at The University of Utah where he competed on the rodeo team, and was ranked as one of the top ten saddle bronc riders in the country. He graduated with his Juris Doctorate in 1972.

