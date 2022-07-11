Clyde Weston Jarrett 1/11/1929 - 7/8/2022 Clyde Weston Jarrett, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on July 8, 2022, at the age of 93 years young. Clyde was the son of William Stanley Jarrett and Delta Jane Howell, born January 11, 1929, in Nephi, UT. He was raised in Nephi on the farm with brothers and sisters where he learned to work hard, always be busy, and play when the work was done. He attended school in Nephi and graduated from Juab High School.
He married his high school sweetheart, Virginia Newton, on November 26, 1949, in Mona, UT. They were later sealed with his young family in the Salt Lake City Utah Temple on February 11, 1958. They were happily married for 72 years and raised a large and growing posterity.
Clyde was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and faithfully served in many callings. He served in the Sunday School, Young Men Organizations, in his Priesthood Quorums, and as Asst. Stake Clerk. One of his favorite callings was with his Sweetheart as Stake Dance Directors. Together they successfully fulfilled a mission at the Nebraska Winter Quarters Mission, where they met and made lasting friendships with many. He had the opportunity to serve as an Ordinance Worker in the Ogden Temple for 11 years.
Clyde was a member of Rotary International, the Brigham City Rotary Club, and was a member of The Sons of The Utah Pioneers. Clyde held many positions and had a long career with Mountain Fuel, retiring as Manager in 1991.
Clyde loved riding horses, camping, fishing, woodworking, and farming. He enjoyed horse pack trips to the Uintas and Tetons for over 20 years. He loved hunting and fishing trips with family. He also loved to help family with all kinds of projects, and enjoyed working with his hands. He loved traveling and cruising and traveled the world with family and friends, including Asia and Israel. He would visit and socialize with all. He loved get-togethers, being with his family, extended family, and friends any time and always. But most important, he loved his wife dearly and was devoted to her care.
Clyde is survived by his wife, Virginia, and children: Shauna Petersen (Hugh Dee), Beaver Dam, Utah; Christie Romer (Larry), Brigham City, Utah; Michelle Gardner (Craig), Honeyville, Utah; Clark Newton Jarrett (Lisa) Hyde Park, Utah; and Randy Clyde Jarrett (Jenise), Mantua, Utah; siblings: Arlene Jones and Glen Ray Jarrett; 19 grandchildren and 52 great-grandchildren. Clyde was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Donna, Von, Earl, Emma; and great-grandson Joshua Todd Jarrett.
The family would like to express special thanks to all the staff at Gables Care Center and Tender Care Hospice, especially Steve, Angel, and Halle.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to help further Alzheimer's research.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Brigham City 17th Ward Chapel, 139 East 300 North Brigham City, UT. Viewings will be held Friday, July 15, 2022, from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, UT, and on Saturday from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. at the church prior to the service. Interment will follow in the Brigham City Cemetery.
Compassionate service to be provided by the Brigham City 17th Ward Relief Society.
Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.myers-mortuary.com.