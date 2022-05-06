Colen H Waddoups 4/29/1929 - 5/4/2022 Colen H. Waddoups passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on May 4, 2022 at his home in Tremonton, Utah. He had just celebrated his 93rd birthday. He was born on April 29, 1929 in Juniper, Idaho to Thomas Waddoups and Lorena Viola Hastings.
Colen grew up and lived in Juniper, Idaho and Bear River City, Utah. Other residences included Utah and North Dakota. For the past 27 years he lived in Tremonton, Utah. He received his Bachelor's and Master's Degree from Utah State University in Education.
Colen worked as a teacher at Intermountain School in Brigham City; Principal in North Dakota in Fort Berthold Reservation; Superintendent in Dunseith, Underwood, and Neche, North Dakota; and a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service. He retired from the United States Postal Service in his 70's.
Colen was a First Lt in the Airforce and Corporal in the Army. During his service in the Army he received a WWII Victory Medal and an Occupation Medal in Japan.
Fishing, genealogy, reading, writing poetry, cooking, canning, and music were some of Colen's hobbies. He loved his dogs and always had one as a companion. He loved to garden and it seemed that whatever he planted grew in abundance. "He that plants trees loves others besides himself" -Thomas Fuller
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as a high priest. He loved the gospel of Jesus Christ and strongly encouraged others to follow Christ's teachings.
Colen is survived by eight sons; five daughters; one brother; one sister, many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Waddoups and Lorena Viola Hastings, his sister, Joy Gilbert, his grandson, Kendrik Brian Knox.
Interment will take place at Noon on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at the Valley View Bothwell Cemetery (11580 W 11200 N- Tremonton, Utah). Online condolences may be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com under his obituary.
A special thanks to the Bothwell Bishopric and ward for all their love and service.