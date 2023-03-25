Connie (Beyeler) Coss November 6, 1943 - March 24, 2023 Connie B. Coss
Our loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Connie Beyeler Coss, 79, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 24, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born on November 6, 1943 in Afton, Wyoming, a daughter of Elmo John and Melba Elvina Anderson Beyeler.
Connie graduated from Ogden High School and Utah State University.
She married Jerry Earl Packer on April 14, 1962 in Elko, Nevada. He preceded her in death on April 27, 1993. Connie married the love of her life, Robert L. Coss on May 2, 1997 in Elko, Nevada. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Ogden Temple. He preceded her in death on January 28, 2012.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she taught primary, compassionate service leader, and other various callings.
Connie worked on the family farm, she was dispatcher for Box Elder County, Autoliv, she worked in the Oil Fields of Wyoming as a water truck driver, and retiring from the Brigham City Senior Center as a cook.
She loved sewing, crocheting, fishing, camping, spending time with her family. Connie loved cowboy poetry and published two books.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Oria Burningham for her dedication and support to our mother, Connie and to our family.
Surviving is her daughter, Robyn (Terry) Kimbrel; Leslie (Mitch) Wade; Amanda (Kelly) Kotter; 10 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; one great-great grandson; one sister, LaRue (Ron) Curtis.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, Jerry Packer and Robert Coss; her brother, Enid Beyeler and one sister, LaRee Israelsen.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Tremonton Stake Center, 660 North 300 East. A viewing will be held on Tuesday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 E 200 S., Brigham City, Utah. Interment will be in the Afton City Cemetery, Afton, Wyoming. Send condolences to www.gfc-utah.com
