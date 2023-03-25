Support Local Journalism

Connie (Beyeler) Coss November 6, 1943 - March 24, 2023 Connie B. Coss

Our loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Connie Beyeler Coss, 79, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 24, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family.


