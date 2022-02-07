Cory Blake Anderson 4/19/1988 - 2/4/2022 Cory Blake Anderson was born April 19, 1988, in Logan, Utah, to Shawn & Nancy Palmer Anderson. He left us, due to liver failure, to join other loved ones in Heaven on February 4, 2022. When Cory arrived on Earth, he joined siblings Alicia and Michael, and was later followed by his little brother, Connor. Cory lived in Riverside and Tremonton, Utah, and attended North Park Elementary, Alice C. Harris, Bear River Middle School, and Bear River High School.
Cory loved little league football, baseball (his favorite position was catcher), the Green Bay Packers, golfing, music and deer camp. Cory was blessed with many good friends, and he treasured them. Cory enjoyed working at Wheatland Seed and Valley View Granite, but his favorite job was working as groundskeeper at Skyway Golf Course.
Cory will be missed by his mom and siblings, many aunts, uncles, cousins and good friends. He will especially be missed by his four nephews - he wanted them to think he was the grumpy uncle, but they all loved him anyway. He was preceded in death by his dad, uncle Brad, and his grandparents.
Funeral services will be held at Noon on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at the Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home (111 N. 100 E., Tremonton). A viewing will be held prior to the funeral service from 9:30 - 11:30 A.M. The funeral service will be livestreamed on his obituary page at www.ruddfuneralhome.com. Interment will follow in the Tremonton Riverview Cemetery.
If you would like to donate to a charity close to Cory's heart, please consider "That One Hug Foundation". Donations can be made at Key Bank in Tremonton, Utah.