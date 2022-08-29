Cristina Del Carmen Aquino

Cristina Del Carmen Aquino 2/2/1949 - 8/28/2022 Cristina was a true pioneer woman. She immigrated from the Dominican Republic to the United States in search of a better life for herself and her daughters. First, she lived in New York with her mother and then moved to California with her sister Nelly and her Husband Joe.

She worked hard at various jobs until she was able to save enough to bring her girls over. Education was important to her, so she got her Associates of Arts Degree in Psychology from Solano Community College.

