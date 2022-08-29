Cristina Del Carmen Aquino 2/2/1949 - 8/28/2022 Cristina was a true pioneer woman. She immigrated from the Dominican Republic to the United States in search of a better life for herself and her daughters. First, she lived in New York with her mother and then moved to California with her sister Nelly and her Husband Joe.
She worked hard at various jobs until she was able to save enough to bring her girls over. Education was important to her, so she got her Associates of Arts Degree in Psychology from Solano Community College.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Bernardo Aquino and Altagracia Medina.
She is survived by her oldest sister, Nelly, and her husband Joe Lopez. Her older brother, Fernando Aquino and her younger brother, Tito Aquino.
She will live on in her daughter, Oria and her husband, Bryan Burningham and her daughter Joan, and her wife Ellen McWhorter. She leaves grandchildren Kelsea and her husband, Gabriel Torres, Tyler Burningham, Ruby Burningham, and her youngest and best friend, Abigail Burningham. She had the pleasure of being a great grandmother to James.
The family would like to thank Our House Independent Living facility, Intermountain Healthcare Hospice, and Dr. Baker. Her primary doctor, Dr. Jonathan Gardner and his staff, and the pharmacy departments at Kent’s and Ridley’s for all their help kindness.