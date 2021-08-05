Curtis Madsen

Curtis Madsen 4/23/1935 - 6/13/2021 Curtis Madsen, age 86, of Greeley, KS, passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at his home.

Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 P.M., on July 10, 2021 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1212 Willow Ln, Ottawa, KS 66067 by the family.

Memorial contributions may to the Curtis Madsen Memorial Fund, and can be sent to Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, PO Box 408, Garnett, KS 66032.

You may send your condolences to the family at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.

