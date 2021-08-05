Curtis Madsen Aug 5, 2021 Aug 5, 2021 Updated 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Curtis Madsen 4/23/1935 - 6/13/2021 Curtis Madsen, age 86, of Greeley, KS, passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at his home.Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 P.M., on July 10, 2021 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1212 Willow Ln, Ottawa, KS 66067 by the family. Memorial contributions may to the Curtis Madsen Memorial Fund, and can be sent to Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, PO Box 408, Garnett, KS 66032.You may send your condolences to the family at www.feuerbornfuneral.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments. Recommended for you News Trending Today Man pulled gun on bull that nearly entered stands at Preston rodeo Bull steals Thursday night show Preston rodeo spectator draws praise, mockery for pointing gun at runaway bull 5-year-old Smithfield boy dies in accidental shooting Cache Valley People: Meet 'Nutmeg,' aka Ted and Meg Erekson Place an Obituary More Obituaries at Legacy.com The Herald Journal also publishes its obituaries and death notices with Legacy.com, a leading online obituary database that partners with more than 1,500 newspapers. Visit Legacy