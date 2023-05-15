Daniel Charles Malesic

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Bear River At Corinne affecting Box Elder County.
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Warm temperatures will melt high mountain snowpack and increase
river flows.
For the Blacksmith Fork River...including Hyrum...elevated river
levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding
or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by 1200 MDT on Tuesday.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet (1198 CFS), flooding along select homes in
the Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Monday the stage was 7.6 feet (1198 CFS).
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM MDT Monday was 7.7 feet. Higher flows were
induced by recent moderate to heavy rainfall and will
decrease through the day.
- Forecast...The river will oscillate daily, with peaks in flow
in the morning. The river is forecast to gradually rise each
day before peaking around 7.2 feet (991 CFS) Tuesday morning.
Daily isolated shower and thunderstorm activity may allow for
higher flows than forecast if a shower or thunderstorm moves
over the drainage.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet (790 CFS).
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet (1198 CFS).
&&
Weather Alert
...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache Valley/Utah Portion
zone.
The Lower Weber River At Plain City affecting Northern Wasatch
Front zone.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
Daily isolated shower and thunderstorm activity may allow for higher
flows than forecast if a shower or thunderstorm moves over the
drainage.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.
If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by 1200 MDT on Tuesday.
&&
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding is possible.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet (1156 CFS), minor flooding will affect
farmland and low lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River
near the town of Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Monday the stage was 9.4 feet (1009 CFS).
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached based on the latest
forecast information.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet (1156 CFS).
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river
flows to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from the
dam. Daily isolated shower and thunderstorm activity may allow for
higher flows if a shower or thunderstorm moves over the drainage.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Daniel Charles Malesic November 16, 1946 - May 14, 2023 Daniel Charles Malesic, a beloved member of the Tremonton community and war veteran, passed away on May 14, 2023, at the age of 76.
Daniel was born on November 16, 1946, in Pittsburgh, PA to proud parents Charles F. Malesic & Helen A. Mentzer. He spent his formative years in Santa Clara, California and graduated from Santa Clara High School.
Daniel joined the military where he served as a Sergeant for three years and was honorably discharged. During his service, he received several awards including the Marksman (Rifle) award, Good Conduct Medal, Cold War Medal, and National Defense Service Medal.
Daniel married Nansi Andrew Malesic on December 20th, 2003, in Tremonton where they settled down together.
After the military service, Daniel worked at Memorex for 13 years and later spent over two decades at Lockhead Martin before retiring from their plant in Promontory in 2006.
Outside of work, Daniel was an accomplished oil painter and enjoyed riding his Harley. He was also a member of BACA (Bikers Against Child Abuse) and The Fraternal Order of Eagles. Daniel loved spending time in Wendover, Nevada.
He is survived by wife, Nansi; brother-in-law Robert (Bob) Earkson; step-children Stacie (Michael) Rasmussen, Tresa Nelson & Christopher Haltiner; grandchildren Alora, Kaydence, Diesel, Dezalynn, Landyn, and Mahrya .
He is preceded in death by his parents Charles F. Malesic & Helen A. Mentzer and half-sisters Rita Maskel & Patricia Nelson.
Family and friends will gather to pay their respects at Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home in Tremonton on Wednesday evening (May 17, 2023) from 6-8 P.M., and again on Thursday (May 18, 2023) from 10-10:45 A.M. before the funeral service at the Tremonton Stake Center (660 N. 300 E.- Tremonton, UT 84337) at 11 A.M. The interment will be with full military honors in the Richmond Cemetery.
The family extends their gratitude to Sandstone Healthcare Group; CNS Hospice, especially to Fyre, Leora, Karl, and Jason; and neighbors Sharon Green and Val & Katherine Burton for their support.
Daniel will be missed dearly by all who knew him. His obituary and the livestream of his funeral service can be found on his memorial page at www.ruddfuneralhome.com.
