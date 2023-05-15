Daniel Charles Malesic

Daniel Charles Malesic November 16, 1946 - May 14, 2023 Daniel Charles Malesic, a beloved member of the Tremonton community and war veteran, passed away on May 14, 2023, at the age of 76.

Daniel was born on November 16, 1946, in Pittsburgh, PA to proud parents Charles F. Malesic & Helen A. Mentzer. He spent his formative years in Santa Clara, California and graduated from Santa Clara High School.


