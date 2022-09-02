Darin Duane Kerr 4/9/1959 - 9/1/2022 On September 1st, 2022, Darin Duane Kerr journeyed home to the happy hunting grounds. He passed away peacefully, in the arms of his wife, Myra Kerr, his daughters, Megan O'Brien, Jessie Mahler, and Caitlin Hatch, and under the watch and care of his sons-in-law, Jordan, Dan, and Justin. In true Darin Kerr fashion, he went out with his boots on, only having returned from an African wild game hunting safari 2 days prior. Darin will be buried at the Alta Cemetery close to his late daughter, Lindsey, where his beloved grandchildren will adorn his final resting place with elk droppings, per his request. Darin is looking forward to rising on that great and glorious resurrection day with the sun climbing over the Teton Mountains. Darin's testimony of his Savior, Jesus Christ, continues to be alive and strong. We can only imagine what incredible tasks he is undertaking now on the other side of the veil.
Darin was born and raised in Tremonton, Utah. He was a true man's man to the very end. Much of his childhood was spent in the backcountry, hunting or fishing with his father and brother. Darin served a full-time mission in Ecuador for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He married his wife, Myra, and adopted Myra's then-4-year-old daughter, Lindsey. Together, Darin and Myra raised four girls, buried one of them, and share the joy of nine grandchildren—Annie, Lyla, Kate, Millie, Jo, Carrie, Maggie, Wade, and Emma.
Darin was never one to be content doing nothing. Whether it was dentistry, scouting, 4-H, hunting, church callings, painting, or traveling the world, when he took something on, he gave 150 percent. Those he left behind will miss his passion for life, his knack for leadership, his tender caring heart, and his brilliant mind (which truly was a treasure trove of knowledge for anyone willing to listen for an hour or two or three). The mortal life of Darin Kerr was lived to the fullest and has blessed countless other lives. In his own words, "It was pretty amazing."
'Til we meet again, Darin. You really lived!
Graveside services were held on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 in the Pratt Cemetery in Alta, Wyoming . There will be a memorial service on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Preston 10th Ward Chapel, 155 N. 2nd W., Preston, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com