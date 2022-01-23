Darwin Earl Bingham 6/17/1941 - 1/21/2022 Darwin Earl Bingham returned to his Heavenly Home after a valiant battle with a sudden illness. Darwin was the 2nd child of Earl Lewis and Afton Madsen Bingham. He was born on June 17, 1941 in the Cooley Memorial Hospital in Brigham City, Utah. He attended Honeyville Elementary and Box Elder High School where he graduated in 1959. He grew up on the family farm where he worked hard and learned valuable life lessons.
Darwin served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to the North Central States Mission. He was a faithful member of the church all of his life.
He earned his associate degree at Stevens Henager College and worked as a bookkeeper in Tremonton. He later returned to the farm where he managed two herds of sheep for many years.
He loved his country and carried a quote of James Madison in his wallet, "It is time to awaken the Angels of our conscience." Darwin loved children and loved spending time with them.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Irene and Larry Jensen for their constant care, patience, and love to Darwin for the last couple of years.
Surviving are his siblings: Bernice Earl, Edward (Shirlene) Bingham; Irene (Larry) Jensen; Boyd (Mary) Bingham; Douglas (Rosemary) Bingham.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Erlene VanWeerd, Marilyn Baker, Rees Bingham, Bryon Bingham, Jeanette Jones, Lewis Bingham and Clark Bingham.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 1:00 pm at the Honeyville 2nd Ward Chapel, 6980 N 2620 W.
A viewing will be held on Friday at the church from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm.