David Paul Larson September 24, 1936 - August 2, 2023 David Paul Larson, 86, passed away peacefully at home in Sheridan, MT on August 2, 2023 surrounded by his family. David was born September 24, 1936 to Paul and Ethel Larson in East Garland, UT. He was the oldest of five children, his brother Don, and three sisters Jean, Lara, and Julie. David grew up on the family farm in East Garland, UT. He attended elementary school in Garland and graduated from Bear River High School in Tremonton, UT. in 1954. After high school, he attended Utah Agricultural College (now Utah State University) majoring in agricultural science.
In 1957, David was called to serve a 2 1/2 year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Stockholm Sweden. While in Sweden he had the opportunity to visit the homestead of his great grandparents.
David served his country from 1960 to 1962 when he enlisted in the army. Upon returning home from the army, David began working at the sugar factory in Garland.
David met Frances Mills in 1964 and they were married for time and all eternity in the LDS Salt Lake temple on March 11, 1965. David and Frances moved to Sheridan, MT. shortly after they were married and made their home on the family ranch. Four children were born to this union, Carol, Lynette, Randy, and Kevin. After the ranch sold in 1986, David continued to work on it for George Wold until George's death in 2007.
David had a very strong work ethic. Besides working on the ranch, he was custodian for the local LDS church building for about 30 years. He was also a part-time custodian for the Sheridan school district for many years until he retired from that position in June 2022.
David was very active in the LDS church and held several positions such as ward clerk, home teacher, and elders quorum and Sunday school presidency. David enjoyed watching sports, especially basketball, hiking in national parks and Logan Canyon, and going to Yellowstone park with his family every year.
David was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Frances, of almost 48 years, his brothers-in-law, Byron Mills, Keith Mills, Mike Munk, Steve Noren, and sisters-in-law Arlene Forde, and Linda Mills.
David is survived by his children, Carol, Lynette, Randy, and Kevin, his brother Don (Evelyn), sisters Jean Munk, Lara Noren, and Julie Larson. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Lloyd and Penny Mills, Darrel and Susan Mills, Norman and Kristi Mills, and Brent and Lori Ann Mills. He is also survived by many cousins, nephews, and nieces.
He was cared for by the staff of Honeybee Hospice which we thank so much for their loving care.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 10 at 10 AM in the Sheridan elementary gym. A viewing will be held at K and L mortuaries in Sheridan from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, August 9.
Memorials may be made to Honeybee Hospice, 1000 State Highway 91 S, Dillon, MT 59725, Sheridan Schools Athletics, PO Box 586, Sheridan, MT 59749, or to a charity of the donors choice.
