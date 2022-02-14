Dianne Rose (Gardner) Brown 1/13/1960 - 2/9/2022 Dianne Rose Gardner Brown, 62, passed away on February 9, 2022 in Ogden, Utah, surrounded and comforted by her family. She was born January 13, 1960 in Brigham City, Utah to J Lamar Gardner and Janice Lena Anderson Gardner.
Dianne grew up in Deweyville, Utah and attended Honeyville Elementary, Bear River Jr High and High School (1978), and Utah State University. She also lived in Long Beach, California; Logan, Utah; Clinton, Utah; and Hooper, Utah during her lifetime.
Dianne married Michael Leslie Brown in Ogden, Utah. She held various Administrative and Real Estate Marketing positions throughout her working career.
Dianne loved to go boating, attend auctions, and go on shopping trips. She loved the Chicago Cubs, The Walking Dead, and reading Stephen King books. She enjoyed taking pictures of the sunsets and loving on her rescue dogs.
She was the family social butterfly and was known as "the reason we have rules". Dianne had a one-of-a-kind infectious personality and had friends too numerous to count throughout her lifetime. She will be missed greatly, especially by her dog Thor.
Dianne is survived by her husband Mike, brother Gary (Merrilee) Gardner; sister Bonnie Gardner Issa, and extended family of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who were like family.
She was preceded in death by her parents J Lamar and Janice Anderson Gardner, grandparents Kenneth and Fern Anderson, and grandparents Horace and Ethel Gardner.
A viewing/visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday February 17, 2022 from 11:00 - 12:00 PM at the Deweyville church (10750 N 3000 W Deweyville, UT). Graveside services will be held immediately after at 12:30 PM at the Deweyville Cemetery. Online condolences may be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com under her obituary.
A special thanks to the ICU doctors and nurses at McKay Dee Hospital for their professional and compassionate care.