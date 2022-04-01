Don Jesse Lamb 11/19/1942 - 3/25/2022 Don Jesse Lamb was born to Jesse Don Lamb and Bertha Archibald, in Plymouth, UT on Nov 19, 1942.
Don is survived by his wife, Vicky and their 8 children Marcy (Darren) Black, Michelle (Michael) Perkins, Denise (Steven) Grover, Suzi (David) Williams, Kristin (James) Barney, Holly (Josh) Proctor, Jeffrey Don (Krista) Lamb, and Heather (Clifford) Mills. Additionally, 35 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren, as well as two sisters Joan and Donna. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Vernon and Lamont, James Lee Dandy, and sisters Charlene, Joyce, and Rae Jena.
Don attended Bear River High School where he graduated Valedictorian of his class. He was an athlete and played football, track and wrestling. He attended The University of Utah on a football scholarship. After graduation he went on to attend Washington University School of Dentistry in St Louis, Missouri. He graduated from dental school in 1969 and then moved his family to Arizona where he started his dental practice from the ground up. No one thought this would be possible. However, with his incredible work ethic and determination he created a successful dental practice. When he reached the point of retirement in 2012, he was able to sell a thriving dental practice.
Don married his high school sweetheart, Vicky Sue Gibson, on June 15, 1962, in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Temple in Logan, Utah. He was a devoted husband and father whose goal was to make memories with his family throughout his life.
Don and Vicky served on four missions and served as ordinance workers in the Mesa and Phoenix temples. He served the Lord faithfully throughout his life honorably fulfilling many callings. Don was a missionary to everyone he met, shared the gospel, and touched the lives of many. He made friends everywhere he went and is loved by many. He never knew a stranger and was known to invite random people home for dinner.
Don lived his life in service to his family, friends, patients, and even strangers. He loved his family and the Lord fiercely. Despite his many challenges, he never wavered in this testimony of Jesus Christ.
A Graveside will be held on Friday, April 8, 2022 at Noon at the Plymouth Cemetery (6030 West 20800 North Plymouth, UT) with a public viewing held prior at the cemetery from 11:30 A.M.- Noon. Online condolences may be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com.
Donations to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints missionary fund can be made in lieu of flowers.