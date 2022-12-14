Donald Roscoe Anderson 9/2/1928 - 12/11/2022 Donald Roscoe Anderson, our beloved father and grandfather, passed away Sunday December 11, 2022, at age 94. Donald was born September 2, 1928, to Roscoe John Anderson and Anna Seegmiller in St. George, Utah. The eldest of 3 children, he spent his youth on the family farm where he learned to work hard and help others. A lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he served a mission in New Zealand. He then went on to serve his country in the United States Air Force but not before marrying his true love, Joy Miller on December 23, 1950, in the Salt Lake Temple. The two lived around the world while he served our country, and their family of 2 began to grow. It would be 20+ years before he retired from the United States Air Force. After settling down in North Salt Lake, Utah, Donald worked for the Davis County School District, retiring after 20+ years. His hobbies included masonry, gardening, genealogy work and he loved a good jigsaw puzzle. Donald is survived by his children Alan Anderson (Peggy), Kevin Anderson (Katie), Ian Anderson, Brian Anderson (Teresa), Donovan Anderson, Melissa Marty (Aaron), and 18 Grandchildren, 30 Great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren. He is proceeded in death by his parents, his brother Lorin and sister Rhea, his daughters Marilee & Karen, his grandson Christopher, and his beloved wife Joy. "Say not in grief he is no more, but live in thankfulness that he was." We'll miss you, Dad.
Viewing will be Sunday, December 18, 2022, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, UT. Interment will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Riverside Cemetery in Tremonton, UT.
