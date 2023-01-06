Douglas Duane Deakin 1/4/1990 - 1/4/2023 Douglas Duane Deakin passed on January 4, 2023. His otherwise golden heart failed him.
He was born on January 4, 1990 to David and Debra Stokes Deakin. He grew up in Tremonton, Utah where he attended Bear River High School. He received a bachelor’s degree from Utah State University. He served an LDS mission in the Phoenix, Arizona mission.
He married his best friend, Alisha Checketts, in 2013 in the Logan LDS temple. They have been blessed with three sons, Jason, William and Porter.
He enjoyed working as the manager for Valley Implement in Elwood. He was a friend to everyone he associated with.
Doug had a special love for music and was a talented musician. He was passionate about percussion and played the drums in several rock bands as well as the USU drum line, jazz orchestra, and percussion ensembles.
Doug is survived by his wife, Alisha and by his sons Jason, William and Porter. He is also survived by his parents, David and Debra Deakin, and brothers Michael, Andrew, Justin and Brandon, and his mother-in-law Sandra Checketts.
He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Chris Checketts.
Services were held on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 10 A.M. Viewings were held on Friday, January 6, 2023 from 5-7 P.M. and prior to the service from 8:30-9:30 A.M. All services were held at the Fielding Stake Center (4375 W 15600 N, Garland).
In lieu of flowers, a home renovation is in progress which will help raise the boys. Please donate to Doug's Venmo by visiting www.ruddfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.