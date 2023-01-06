Douglas Duane Deakin

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Douglas Duane Deakin 1/4/1990 - 1/4/2023 Douglas Duane Deakin passed on January 4, 2023. His otherwise golden heart failed him.

He was born on January 4, 1990 to David and Debra Stokes Deakin. He grew up in Tremonton, Utah where he attended Bear River High School. He received a bachelor’s degree from Utah State University. He served an LDS mission in the Phoenix, Arizona mission.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.