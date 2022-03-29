Douglas Leon Corgatelli 11/3/1946 - 3/26/2022 Douglas Leon Corgatelli, 75, of Challis Idaho, passed away, Saturday, March 26, 2022 at his home in Challis, Idaho.
He was born in Arco, Idaho on November 3, 1946, son of the late Lawrence and Verda May (Jensen) Corgatelli. He was the oldest of 5 children. After graduating from Mackay High school in 1965, he then served his country in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.
He married LaNora (Price) Clark in June of 1971. They were blessed with 7 children which were the joy of his life. They were sealed in the temple in 1978. Later divorced.
During his working years he farmed and ranched in Mackey, Idaho. They later moved to Utah and worked at IMS Tube City where he retired in 2018. Also had side job as welding and contracting fencing.
Doug had a great love for the outdoors. He loved hunting, fishing, horseback riding, trapping and all aspects of being in the outdoors.
Doug is survived by his son Cole (PJ) Corgatelli, daughter Corinne (Josey) Sorensen, son Justin Corgatelli, daughters Kimberly (Scott) Hulme, Sabrina Corgatelli, son Anthony Corgatelli; 14 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren with 1 on the way and by brother Randy (Ellen).
Preceded in death by son Cody Leon Corgatelli, parents, Lawrence and Verda (Jensen) Corgatelli, brother Vernon Corgatelli and Larry Corgatelli.