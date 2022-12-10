...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM SUNDAY TO 11 AM
MST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6
inches.
* WHERE...Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County,
Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, Cache Valley/Utah
Portion and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHEN...From Sunday evening through Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall will be heaviest overnight Sunday
into Monday. After the first period of snowfall tapers off
Monday morning, a second round is possible with potential
impacts Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
&&
Earl Coleman Henrie Earl Coleman Henrie passed away December 2, 2022 at the age of 72 due to complications from both liver failure and Alzheimer’s disease.
Earl was born May 7, 1950 to Ellis Daniel and Louise Walton Henrie in Kimberly, British Columbia, Canada. He was the third of seven children. He was raised in both British Columbia and Alberta, Canada. After graduating from high school, he served a full-time mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the California North Mission.
He attended BYU in Provo, Utah where he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Animal Science and met his wife, Mary Lu Harris. The two were married in the Provo temple on November 21, 1975 and went on to raise six children. They lived in several places, but raised their family primarily in Lehi, Utah and in Tremonton, Utah. Earl held many jobs throughout his life, but his longest career was in quality control with ATK as a non-destructive technician. After retirement, Earl and Mary built a home and settled in North Ogden, Utah.
Earl had many hobbies and interests, and found great joy in spending time with his family. He could often be found playing a family card game, tinkering on an engine, gardening, teaching his kids how to ski and swim, jumping on the trampoline with both his kids and grandkids, or baking homemade bread. His excitement for fun was contagious; it wasn’t uncommon for neighbor kids to come over to ask to join in while he was leading the activity! He spent his married life in the United States, but nurtured relationships with all of his family and loved going back home to Canada often to enjoy many reunions and adventures with his parents, siblings, and large extended family. Family was always his priority. Earl had a gentle spirit and his family rarely remembers times where he raised his voice, used harsh language, or got angry.
He served faithfully in many church callings including scout leader, bishop, ward missionary, young men leader, and Sunday school teacher. After retiring, he served in the Ogden temple as an ordinance worker.
Earl is survived by his wife, Mary Lu Henrie and children Michael (Jamie) Henrie of Harrisville, UT; Justin (Dani) Henrie of Longmont, CO; Tricia (Jared) Eavenson of Liberty, UT; Bradley (Emma) Henrie of Galveston, TX; Allison (Jack) Fry of Palmer, AK; Suzanne (Nathan) Briggs of South Ogden, UT; and 19 grandchildren (with one more on the way). He is also survived by his siblings Sharlene (Allan) Orr of Alberta, Bruce (Mavis) Henrie of British Columbia, Daniel (Connie) Henrie of Alberta, Scott (Terry) Henrie of Alberta, and Colleen (Rhett) Price of Soda Springs, ID and by numerous brothers and sisters in-law, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by both his parents; brother, Ross Henrie; father-in-law, Grant Harris; mother-in-law, Helen Jones Harris; and sister-in-law, Janette Harris.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the North Ogden 12th Ward, 1791 North 600 East in North Ogden, Utah with Bishop Joshua Wilhite officiating. A viewing will be held just prior to services from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at the Ben Lomond Cemetery in North Ogden. Funeral services are under the direction of Premier Funeral Services.
