Earl Coleman Henrie

Earl Coleman Henrie passed away December 2, 2022 at the age of 72 due to complications from both liver failure and Alzheimer's disease.

Earl was born May 7, 1950 to Ellis Daniel and Louise Walton Henrie in Kimberly, British Columbia, Canada. He was the third of seven children. He was raised in both British Columbia and Alberta, Canada. After graduating from high school, he served a full-time mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the California North Mission.


