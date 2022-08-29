Earl LeRoy Firth

Earl LeRoy Firth 8/16/1923 - 8/28/2022 Earl LeRoy Firth, 99, passed away on August 28, 2022, at his home surrounded by family.

LeRoy was born August 16, 1923 in Tremonton, Utah to Earl Mathew and Bertha Ray Firth. He was raised in Bothwell and never left that beautiful valley. He attended school in Bothwell and graduated from Bear River High School. He grew up farming and riding horses. He honorably served in the Army Air Corps in World War II. He was a proud participant of the Honor Flight.

