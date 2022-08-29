Earl LeRoy Firth 8/16/1923 - 8/28/2022 Earl LeRoy Firth, 99, passed away on August 28, 2022, at his home surrounded by family.
LeRoy was born August 16, 1923 in Tremonton, Utah to Earl Mathew and Bertha Ray Firth. He was raised in Bothwell and never left that beautiful valley. He attended school in Bothwell and graduated from Bear River High School. He grew up farming and riding horses. He honorably served in the Army Air Corps in World War II. He was a proud participant of the Honor Flight.
He married Norma Jean Wise on November 16, 1949, in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. They raised 6 children and taught them how to work hard and how to have fun. He was a dairy farmer for many years and raised sugar beets. He loved to watch his crops and grandchildren grow. He also drove school bus for many years, a job he loved.
LeRoy was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He served in many positions including Bishop and High Councilman. His favorite calling was as Scout Master.
He was preceded in death by his wife Norma Jean, his parents, two brothers, Ray and Dee, and 3 sisters, Vera, Marge, and Renae.
He is survived by his six children, Sherie (Michael) Goade, Alan (Sherry), Kevin (Eileen), Patti, Ken (Janice) and Karen (Rob) Wall, fifteen grandchildren and twenty eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 3rd at 11:00 a.m. at the Bothwell Church, 10350 West 11600 North. There will be viewings on Friday from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home, 111 North 100 East, and on Saturday from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. at the Bothwell Church prior to the funeral service. Interment will be at the Valley View Cemetery. Online condolences and a livestream can be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com.