Eddie Mack Barela 1/29/1938 - 11/15/2022 Eddie Mack Barela, 84, passed away on November 15, 2022 in Garland, Utah. He was born on January 29, 1938 in Petaca, Rio Arriba County, New Mexico to Felix and Carlota Barela.
He married Delfinia Barela on November 29, 1969 in Elko, Nevada. She passed away on March 14, 2018.
During his lifetime Eddie lived in Petaca, New Mexico; Washakie, Utah; Riverside, Utah; and Garland, Utah.
Eddie worked for the churches as an Agricultural Laborer. He also worked at David Joseph Company, Western Metals Recycling, from 1985-2000 where he retired from.
Eddie loved fishing, woodworking, gardening, volunteering at Santa Ana Catholic Church, gambling, and yard sales.
He was a 4th degree member of Knights of Columbus.
Eddie is survived by his children, Herman Archuleta (Linda), Tony Archuleta, Becky Beltran, Walter Barela, Charlot McCafferty (Ken), Felix Barela (Bertha), Deana Millward, Shiralee Barela, Priscilla Maldonado (Felix). Many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. Brothers, Edward Henry, Abel Henry, Victor Henry, and James Allen.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Delfinia Barela; parents, Felix and Carlota Barela; daughter, Dorothy Sheriff; grandson, Jason Archuleta; daughter-in-law, Shanon Archuleta; son-in-law, Mike Millward; four great great grandchildren; sister, Dora Abeyta; brothers, Manuel Barela, Alfredo Barela, Arthur Abeyta.
A Rosary will be held on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 5 P.M. at Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home (111 N 100 E- Tremonton). A viewing will be held on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 from 9-10:30 A.M. at Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home with Mass to follow at 11 A.M. at the Santa Ana Catholic Church (760 W 600 N- Tremonton). Interment in the Riverside Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed and may be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com under his obituary.
A special thanks to hospice nurse Lana, Rocky Mountain Hospice. A big thank you to Felix Barela for taking care of his father Eddie so we could enjoy more time with him.
