Eddie Mack Barela

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Eddie Mack Barela 1/29/1938 - 11/15/2022 Eddie Mack Barela, 84, passed away on November 15, 2022 in Garland, Utah. He was born on January 29, 1938 in Petaca, Rio Arriba County, New Mexico to Felix and Carlota Barela.

He married Delfinia Barela on November 29, 1969 in Elko, Nevada. She passed away on March 14, 2018.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.