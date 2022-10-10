Support Local Journalism

Ervin Odell Summers 12/23/1927 - 10/8/2022 Ervin Odell Summers of Collinston, Utah passed away peacefully, surrounded by family in Logan, Utah on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at the age of 94.

He was born on December 23, 1927 in Brigham City, Utah to Ervin and Lenna Mae Marble Summers. Betty, Odell, Rhea, and Lola were the immediate family then. A couple years after losing his sister Rhea, his mother died. He was just six years old. At his mother’s funeral, one of Odell’s close neighbors put her arm around him and told him whenever he was sad to sing or whistle. It was a memory and a life line he used throughout his life.

