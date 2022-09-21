Ethel (Hill) Nessen

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Ethel (Hill) Nessen 11/30/1941 - 9/20/2022 Ethel Hill Nessen passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, after a brave fight with cancer. She was with her sweet heart of 57 years by her side. She was born in Malad, Idaho on November 30th, 1941, to John Hill & Grace Colton Hill. And spent her youth helping her Dad on the farm, riding horses and loving her family. She was the 3rd of 5 children.

She was a proud Malad Dragon and was in the band. After high school she went to Business school and then worked at Thiokol. She met her Sweetheart Veryl Nessen, they were married on August 28, 1964. They were later sealed in the Logan Temple on December 27, 1967. She then became the postmaster in Howell and she loved having the Howell town post office, in the back room of her home from 1968-2001.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you