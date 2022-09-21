THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
541 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN UTAH THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL UTAH
JUAB MILLARD PIUTE
SANPETE SEVIER
IN NORTHERN UTAH
BOX ELDER CACHE DAVIS
MORGAN RICH SALT LAKE
SUMMIT TOOELE UTAH
WASATCH WEBER
IN SOUTHERN UTAH
BEAVER IRON WASHINGTON
IN WYOMING THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY
IN SOUTHWEST WYOMING
UINTA
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AMERICAN FORK, BEAVER, BOUNTIFUL,
BRIGHAM CITY, CALLAO, CEDAR CITY, CIRCLEVILLE, COALVILLE, DELTA,
EVANSTON, FAIRVIEW, FARMINGTON, FILLMORE, GRANTSVILLE, GUNNISON,
HEBER CITY, HUNTSVILLE, HURRICANE, JUNCTION, LAKETOWN, LAYTON,
LOGAN, MANTI, MIDVALE, MILFORD, MINERSVILLE, MONROE, MORGAN,
NEPHI, OGDEN, PARK CITY, PAROWAN, PROVO, RANDOLPH, RICHFIELD,
ROY, SALINA, SALT LAKE CITY, SANDY, ST GEORGE,
STRAWBERRY RESERVOIR, SUGARHOUSE, TOOELE, TREMONTON, WOODRUFF,
AND ZION NATL PARK.
Ethel (Hill) Nessen 11/30/1941 - 9/20/2022 Ethel Hill Nessen passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, after a brave fight with cancer. She was with her sweet heart of 57 years by her side. She was born in Malad, Idaho on November 30th, 1941, to John Hill & Grace Colton Hill. And spent her youth helping her Dad on the farm, riding horses and loving her family. She was the 3rd of 5 children.
She was a proud Malad Dragon and was in the band. After high school she went to Business school and then worked at Thiokol. She met her Sweetheart Veryl Nessen, they were married on August 28, 1964. They were later sealed in the Logan Temple on December 27, 1967. She then became the postmaster in Howell and she loved having the Howell town post office, in the back room of her home from 1968-2001.
Ethel spent her time giving to everyone around her. She spent years running the Football Booster Club at Bear River High school, being secretary of the Howell Gun club, & a member of the Howell Booster Club. She was part of a quilting group that made many quilts over all their years living in Howell Valley.
She was a prolific fundraiser for many organizations and raised 100s of thousands of dollars for various causes in both Howell and Tremonton communities.
She loved working with the Boy Scouts of America and helped many young men receive their Eagle Award. She received the District Award of Merit from the Golden Spike District in 2019.
Ethel was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She had a strong testimony and loves her Savior. She spent many years in various callings in the church and served with Veryl for 13 years in the Temple.
She leaves behind her husband, Veryl C. Nessen & their 5 children. Shawn C (Amy) Nessen, Stacey (Preston D.) Steed, Scott M. (Gretta) Nessen, Wade C (Adrianne) Nessen, Christi (Josh) Anderson, 24 Grandkids & 3 Great grandkids. Her sister DaNeil Hill Loveday & many more loved family members & friends. She will be missed.
Funeral services were held Friday, September 23, 2022. Interment in the Howell Cemetery. Online condolences may be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com.