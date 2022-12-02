Evelyn Kobayashi 7/11/1933 - 11/27/2022 Evelyn Kobayashi, age 89, passed away peacefully on November 27, 2022.
She was born July 11, 1933 in Layton, Utah to Takeo and Fusa Nakaishi. She was the second youngest amongst her fourteen siblings: Dorothy, Uke, Mish, Toshio, Alice, Sheila, Jane, Mary, John, Bob, Joe, Jimmy, May and Kenny.
Evelyn grew up in Layton and graduated from Davis High School in 1951 and in October 1953, she married Frank Kobayashi. Eventually they planted roots in Honeyville, Utah and raised four children: Steve, Kelly, Denise (Keith) and Kip.
She always put her children's success and needs above her own. While her children were in school, Evelyn would help provide additional support to them by donating her time as a homeroom parent and Cub Scout den mother. She was selfless on her part to provide opportunities for her children's education and passion for whatever they wanted to do in life. She would work at Idle Isle in Brigham City, making candy during the holidays to make sure she had enough money to make her children's Christmas special. To her children, she didn't have to say anything to give them comfort and love, just knowing she was there for them was all that they needed.
Evelyn was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She never once forgot a holiday or birthday for any of her four grandchildren or nine great-grandchildren, always wanting to make sure that they knew she loved them. To everyone in her family she wasn't just a Mom or relative, she was a true friend.
When Evelyn was not helping her family to succeed in life, she filled her time helping others.
Evelyn was an avid Volunteer with the Brigham City Hospital, Senior Center, Library Adult Literacy Program and Honeyville Elementary's Special Education Program.
She was also very active in the community. Whether a Box Elder Red Cross Board Member, Honeyville Town Council Member, Town Planning Commission, Election Poll Watcher or part-time Post Office Clerk, Evelyn enjoyed being involved in anyway she could.
Evelyn also appreciated giving support to her local Japanese community through donations to the Japanese Christian Church, the Japanese Buddhist Church's bazaars, boutiques and knitting group and the Japanese Growers Association picnics.
She enjoyed shopping and took advantage of traveling to support her husband as he umpired softball tournaments locally and out of state, which provided her opportunities for plenty of shopping adventures.
Evelyn loved gardening. She would spend the entire winter planning for all of the vegetables and flowers that she would be planting at the first sign of spring. Her garden was prized by everyone and she always planted extra so that she could share with others.
Even up to her time of passing, Evelyn was dedicating her life to helping others. For the past three years she was the full-time caregiver for her disabled husband.
She will be remembered for her laugh, smile, determination, wit and most of all her thoughtfulness, kindness and consideration of everyone around her.
In lieu of flowers, please share an act of kindness to someone around you in memory of Evelyn.
In respect to Evelyn's wishes, services will be limited to immediate family. She will be laid to rest in the Honeyville, Utah cemetery.
