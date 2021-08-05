Evelyn Louise (Neal) Harris 3/22/1933 - 6/25/2021 Evelyn Louise Harris (Neal) ascended to her heavenly home on June 25th, 2021, at her home in Stone, Idaho. surrounded by her loving family. Memorial services will be held on June30th at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints building in Snowville, Utah. The viewing is at 10 am, followed by the funeral.
Louise was born on March 22nd, 1933 to Richard LeVell and Evelyn Fergus Neal, in Tremonton, UT. She attended Bear River High School, and on August20th, 1952, married her eternalcompanion, Kay Edwin Harris. She was grateful for her husband every day that she lived. They have a love for each other that will only continue to grow.
Together, they raised theirfamily in Redondo Beach, California, and later in life, returned to their childhood home of Stone, Idaho.
She is survived by her loving husband Kay, her three sisters Mardena (Dallas), Shirley, and Donette, with whomshe loved spending time and having many adventures. She wasamother of four children, Gisele (Joe), Kevin (Jeannine), Kerry (Chari), and Kurt (Valynn), 16 grandchildren, and 35 great grandchildren.
Our family may have lost a matriarch this week, but this legacy of faith, family, and service she lived and taught will endure and thrive. In her autobiography she wrote, "My family is my life, and I love all of them, and am very proud of all of them."
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 in the Snowville LDS Ward Chapel at 11 a.m. with a viewing at the church for one hour prior. Burial will be in the Snowville Cemetery. Condolences and memories maybe sent to the family by visiting www.horsleyfuneralhome.com