Fanette (Hill) Spencer 10/19/1933 - 11/20/2021 Fanette Hill Spencer passed away, at age 88, on November 20, 2021 in Honeyville, Utah at her daughters home. She was born in Tremonton, Utah to James Frank and Irene Hill.
Fanette married Richard Spencer. They later divorced.
Fanette lived in Garland, Utah; Tremonton, Utah; Moab, Utah; Eugene Oregon; and Ft Lewis Washington. She graduated from Bear River High School in 1951.
She worked at the City Drugstore and as a Homemaker.
She loved Elvis, The Jazz, and playing cards with family and friends. She was an expert at Jeopardy and faithfully watched Dancing with the Stars. She loved sending cards to her grandkids and great grandkids.
Fanette was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she served as a Relief Society Visiting Teacher and a Single Adult Rep.
She is survived by her Son, Gary (Pat) Spencer; Daughter, Julie (Hubert) Fransen; Sister Janie (Jim) Pugsley; 13 Grandchildren, and many Great Grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her Daughter, Joette; Brother, Gene; Sisters, Zella, Annalee, Joelene; and her parents.
All services were held at the Garland 4th Ward Church (175 South Main Garland, Utah) on Monday November 29, 2021. The service was held at noon with a viewing held prior from 10:30-11:30 am. Interment took place at the Tremonton Riverview Cemetery. Online condolences may be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com under her obituary.
Special thanks to Amanda and all the Hospice caregivers.