Frank Eugene Flint

Frank Eugene Flint 8/23/1931 - 9/2/2022 Frank Eugene Flint passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, September 2, 2022, at the age of ninety-one. Gene (as Donna fondly called him) was the son on William Henry Flint and Nellie May Stokes, born August 23, 1931, in Brigham City, UT. He was raised in Promontory on the family ranch with his siblings where he learned to work hard, toughness, honesty, service and being on time; and he taught those same principles to his children and grandchildren. He completed his high school education online and received his GED.

Gene married his life-long friend Donna Toombs on November 2, 1951, in Brigham City, UT. They were happily married for 70 years and raised a large and growing posterity. You never saw Gene without Donna by his side working the farm and caring for each other's needs. We could see through his grumpiness that he loved his wife dearly and he was devoted to her care.

