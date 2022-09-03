Frank Eugene Flint 8/23/1931 - 9/2/2022 Frank Eugene Flint passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, September 2, 2022, at the age of ninety-one. Gene (as Donna fondly called him) was the son on William Henry Flint and Nellie May Stokes, born August 23, 1931, in Brigham City, UT. He was raised in Promontory on the family ranch with his siblings where he learned to work hard, toughness, honesty, service and being on time; and he taught those same principles to his children and grandchildren. He completed his high school education online and received his GED.
Gene married his life-long friend Donna Toombs on November 2, 1951, in Brigham City, UT. They were happily married for 70 years and raised a large and growing posterity. You never saw Gene without Donna by his side working the farm and caring for each other's needs. We could see through his grumpiness that he loved his wife dearly and he was devoted to her care.
In his early years Gene loved hunting and fishing with his brother-in-law Jack. He enlisted in the United States Air Force, became a bomber mechanic, and was honorably discharged to work his wife's family farm in Promontory. He also had a long career with Thiokol Corporation where he received numerous Superior Performance Awards and retired in 1992.
He made things to last and his very straight, tight eleven barb-wire fences could 'sing' and will be standing for years. He was a perfectionist and required the same from his daughters and grandchildren. If you did not live up to his standards, you were promptly fired, and the job was given to someone else. There were no second chances and if you did anything to risk your safety that item disappeared. Holidays for him were 13-hour workdays; however, Easter eggs could be found amongst the sagebrush. Rocks and weeds were his nemesis and children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were included in his war against them.
Gene was a quiet man who served his community without wanting anything in return. He helped countless ranchers repair their equipment for free. One of his daughters' fondest memory was the secret Santa boxes of oranges that were delivered to neighbors @ Christmas time. He continued his service to neighbors after moving to Brigham City by snow removal, mowing their lawns, leveling their driveways, and gathering fall leaves for his compost.
He loved 'working with his hands' and had to keep busy. He was a self-taught Jack-of-all-Trades and could fix anything. He never quit learning and was continually reading books and magazines on everything that caught his interest. He was a 'master' gardener and family, friends and neighbors benefitted from the produce he grew every year. Tilling was his favorite past-time and if he was missing (or escaping his family) you could find him happily tilling away in the garden. He was a gifted craftsman, and you could see his work in several home projects and 'boxes' he made for his family - he especially loved making Donna boxes for her hobbies and gifting boxes to each of his great-grandchildren. He knew and respected firearms and reloaded his own shells and instructed his family the same.
Gene is survived by his wife Donna, children: Shirley Larsen (Kent), Mendon, UT; Sherry Sorensen (Morris), Manti, UT; Toni Boyce (Ben), Brigham City, UT; Carol Olson (Stephen), Brigham City, UT and Cindy Flint, Brigham City, UT; twelve grandchildren, thirty-one great-grandchildren and four grand-critters. Gene was preceded in death by his son Kerry Dale, his parents, siblings, and Grandson Jonathan.
In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring a loved one with a "Tribute Donation" to the Alzheimer's Association.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 11:00 am at Myers Mortuary, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, UT. Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.