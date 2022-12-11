...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 11 AM MST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches valley floor, 4 to 8 inches benches.
* WHERE...Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County,
Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, Cache Valley/Utah
Portion and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions can be expected this
evening into Monday morning and again Monday evening through
Tuesday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain will change to snow this evening and
become heavy at times through 4-6 AM Monday morning. Snow will
become more showery after 6 AM Monday, redeveloping Monday
evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
&&
Georgia Leona (Shepherd) Henry Georgia Leona Shepherd Henry passed away December 10th 2022 after a battle with dementia. She was born July 6, 1946 in Los Angeles, California to Edith and Theodore Shepherd. She later moved to Missouri where she met and married Earl Dee Henry. Together they moved to Portage, Utah where they raised their family. Georgia was an amazing woman who always tried to move forward no matter the adversity, and taught her children to do the same. She learned as a little girl not to let obstacles hold her back. She went back to get her GED to make sure her children had a good example. That same determination and tenacity led her to become a firefighter, EMT, fire chief, and town council member in Portage. She never backed down from a fight that she believed had to be fought.
She enjoyed her family and spent every moment she could with the ones she loved. She loved camping and being outdoors. She would often ask if we wanted to go hiking or out to the lake. If she wasn’t at home knitting a sweater or quilting a blanket, you could find her sitting around a fire telling all kinds of stories. She loved to knit sweaters or crochet afghans for people when she was able. She was an amazing cook, and every time you went to her house she was always looking for something she could feed you. Her grandchildren loved sleepovers at grandma's house.
Georgia is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Earl, her son Brian, her daughter Stephanie, and all of her siblings.
She is survived by her children James (Lisa) Henry of Malad ID, Chris (Michelle) Henry of Baltimore MD, Nolan of Montana, Callie (Mitch) Egbert of Austin TX, Joseph (Jenny) Henry of Malad ID, Rachel (Steven) Hedrick of Orlando FL and her granddaughter Heather Henry of Logan who she raised from an infant. She also had 21 grandchildren and countless great grandchildren.
All of us will always remember her as a wonderful mother, grandmother, friend, peer, protector, and warrior for what was right. The world became a little bit better place because of her and she will be greatly missed.
The family would like to thank everyone at Sunshine Terrace and the hospice staff for taking such good care of mom during the last years of her life. We appreciate everything you’ve done for our family. Per her request, a graveside service and celebration of life will be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.