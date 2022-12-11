Georgia Leona (Shepherd ) Henry

Georgia Leona (Shepherd) Henry Georgia Leona Shepherd Henry passed away December 10th 2022 after a battle with dementia. She was born July 6, 1946 in Los Angeles, California to Edith and Theodore Shepherd. She later moved to Missouri where she met and married Earl Dee Henry. Together they moved to Portage, Utah where they raised their family.  Georgia was an amazing woman who always tried to move forward no matter the adversity, and taught her children to do the same. She learned as a little girl not to let obstacles hold her back.  She went back to get her GED to make sure her children had a good example.  That same determination and tenacity led her to become a firefighter, EMT, fire chief, and town council member in Portage. She never backed down from a fight that she believed had to be fought.

She enjoyed her family and spent every moment she could with the ones she loved.  She loved camping and being outdoors. She would often ask if we wanted to go hiking or out to the lake. If she wasn’t at home knitting a sweater or quilting a blanket, you could find her sitting around a fire telling all kinds of stories.  She loved to knit sweaters or crochet afghans for people when she was able. She was an amazing cook, and every time you went to her house she was always looking for something she could feed you.  Her grandchildren loved sleepovers at grandma's house. 


