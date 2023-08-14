Gerald Loyde Purdum May 3, 1962 - August 12, 2023 Gerald (Jerry) Loyde Purdum passed away peacefully at the age of 61 on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Bountiful, Utah. He was born on May 3, 1962, in Pocatello, Idaho, to Rockne DeLorie and Betty Karen Purdum.
In 1980, Gerald married Lyn Goddard. They later divorced. In 1996, Gerald found his soul mate when he married Lori (Burleigh) Bennett. They cherished each other's company for 27 wonderful years.
Gerald devoted a significant portion of his life to La-Z-Boy, where he began working at the age of 18. With dedication and commitment spanning 27 years from 1980 to 2008, he formed lasting friendships along the way. Following the closure of La-Z-Boy, Gerald embarked on a new chapter of his career at Great Basin Industrial from 2010 to 2021 before retiring.
An ardent lover of the outdoors and camping enthusiast, Gerald found solace in nature. He delighted in spending quality time with his family while also nurturing a passion for old cars, animals, and guns.
Gerald is survived by his loving wife Lori; sons Blake Purdum, Cody (Britani) Purdum, and Kenderik Jay Bennett; daughter LeighAnne Bennett; as well as his thirteen adoring grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his father Rockne "Rocky" and mother Betty "Karen" Purdum.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM. Prior to the service from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM and on Thursday, August 17, 2023, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, all services will take place at Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home (111 N 100 E, Tremonton). Additional information and online condolences can be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.