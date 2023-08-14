Gerald Loyde Purdum

Gerald Loyde Purdum May 3, 1962 - August 12, 2023 Gerald (Jerry) Loyde Purdum passed away peacefully at the age of 61 on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Bountiful, Utah. He was born on May 3, 1962, in Pocatello, Idaho, to Rockne DeLorie and Betty Karen Purdum.

In 1980, Gerald married Lyn Goddard. They later divorced. In 1996, Gerald found his soul mate when he married Lori (Burleigh) Bennett. They cherished each other's company for 27 wonderful years.


