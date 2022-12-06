Support Local Journalism

Geraldine "Geri" (Marble) Reeder 12/27/1937 - 12/3/2022 Our dear wife, Mother, sister, grandma, and friend Geraldine "Jeri" Marble Reeder passed away peacefully in her sleep in the early morning of December 3rd. Jeri was born to Iona Roberts and Leslie Marble on December 27th, 1937, in Brigham City, Utah. She shared a home with eight brothers and sisters: Leslie Wayne, Betty Lou, Barbara Elaine, Donna Rae, Jack Edwin, Emma Mae, Linda Ann, and George Michael.

She met her future husband, Lynn James Reeder, in Biology class at Box Elder High School. She caught his eye, and he smiled at her, and she smiled at him, and the rest was history. They were sealed together for time and all eternity in the Logan, Utah, temple on April 30th, 1958. Lynn and Jeri shared a fun-loving relationship and loved to laugh. Nine children were born to this special union: Ronnie (Lisa) Diann (Dave) Lore, Ilene, Jill ( Sameer), Ashtawy, Daniel (Beckee), CarieSue (Martin) Beyler, Mark, Ben, and Ted.


