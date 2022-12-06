Geraldine "Geri" (Marble) Reeder 12/27/1937 - 12/3/2022 Our dear wife, Mother, sister, grandma, and friend Geraldine "Jeri" Marble Reeder passed away peacefully in her sleep in the early morning of December 3rd. Jeri was born to Iona Roberts and Leslie Marble on December 27th, 1937, in Brigham City, Utah. She shared a home with eight brothers and sisters: Leslie Wayne, Betty Lou, Barbara Elaine, Donna Rae, Jack Edwin, Emma Mae, Linda Ann, and George Michael.
She met her future husband, Lynn James Reeder, in Biology class at Box Elder High School. She caught his eye, and he smiled at her, and she smiled at him, and the rest was history. They were sealed together for time and all eternity in the Logan, Utah, temple on April 30th, 1958. Lynn and Jeri shared a fun-loving relationship and loved to laugh. Nine children were born to this special union: Ronnie (Lisa) Diann (Dave) Lore, Ilene, Jill ( Sameer), Ashtawy, Daniel (Beckee), CarieSue (Martin) Beyler, Mark, Ben, and Ted.
Her hobbies were working in her flower garden, reading, cooking, and spending time with her family. She was a great wife and mom and was kind and loving to her children. She taught her children gospel principles and the importance of serving the Lord and others around them. She loved to show her children the beauty of the earth. She showed her children love by supporting them and helping them grow their talents. All of her children have a great love and respect for their mother.
She shared her testimony and her love of her Savior, Jesus Christ, through her example. She always strived to make people feel loved and cared for. If you went to visit, she would always ask if you needed something to eat. She always fed you even if you said you were ok. She always found a way to serve with a kind and humble spirit. It wasn't uncommon to find her in your kitchen doing your dishes. She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and willingly served in many different positions wherever God called her. She spent thirty-five years serving the children in the primary organization in her church.
Jeri was preceded in death by her daughter Ilene, her mother and father, and her older brother Wayne.
The service will include two viewings, one on Thursday, December the 8th, 6-8 PM at Gillies funeral chapel, 634 East 209 South in Brigham City, Utah. The other viewing will occur before the funeral, from 9:30 to 10:30 AM. The funeral will be at 11:00 AM in the Honeyville Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2620 West 6980 North. The interment will follow at the Honeyville cemetery.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Jeri's daughters, CarieSue and her family and Jill, for being her angels on earth and taking such great care of Jeri during the last few weeks before she passed on.
