Golda Campbell 3/17/1924 - 7/2/2021 Golda Stenquist Campbell, 97, of Tremonton, passed away Friday, July 2, in the Layton Hospital. She was born March 17, 1924, to George and Tekla Borg Stenquist. Her young life was spent on the farm in Tremonton She graduated from Bear River High and attended LDS Business College. She married Carmi Campbell in 1944 in the Salt Lake Temple, and they created a wonderful family of 6 children. She was a devoted member of her ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved serving in many, many callings. A highlight of her life was serving many years with Carmi in the Logan Temple.
In recent months, as her health became more tenuous, she had to leave her cherished home to live with her daughter Joan in Layton. She remained quite able, quite engaged, and bright until the end of her life. Carmi passed away in 2012 at 96, her beloved son Russell in 2019. She is now survived by her children Ann Moyle, Joan Crowther, Lynn (and Marta) Campbell, Dallas (and Laurie) Campbell, Laurie (and LD) Mason, beloved daughter-in-law Pauline, plenty of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was dear to all of them.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Thursday, July 8, in the Tremonton Third Ward chapel located at 9590 N. 6800 W., Tremonton, and will be preceded by a viewing from 9:00 to 10:30 at the church. Interment will be at the Bear River City Cemetery. Online condolences and a livestream of the service may be found under her obituary at www.ruddfuneralhome.com.