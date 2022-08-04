Gordon "Garth" Josephson 4/3/1937 - 7/31/2022 Gordon Garth Josephson, 85, of Plymouth, Utah, died July 31, 2022, after 10 days in the ICU at LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City.
Garth was born April 3, 1937, during the Great Depression in a one-room pioneer-era log cabin in Plymouth to Sylvan Oleen and Jeanette Williams Josephson. He had five brothers and sisters: Boyd Josephson, Anna Peterson, Emily Markgraf, Kathy Haas, and David Josephson.
He married his high school sweetheart, LoReta Faye Fryer, on June 21, 1957, in the Logan LDS Temple. They just celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.
Garth and LoReta have two daughters and two sons-in-law: Sheree Josephson and Ron Hendricks of Kaysville, and Jill and Randy Winder of Highland. Their three grandchildren are Benjamin J. Hendricks (Margaret Monroe) of Washington D.C., Hannah J. Hendricks of Salt Lake City, and Lynsey Godfrey (Kelby Godfrey) of Clarkston. Their six great-grandchildren include Traeson, Rowan, MaCrae, and Emberly Godfrey, and Warren and Phoebe Hendricks.
Garth graduated from Bear River High School in Garland, where he was elected junior class president and student body president. He attended Utah State University in Logan. As a young husband, he worked at the Sugar Factory and Thiokol. He retired from Hill Air Force Base, where he was a foreman of an F-4 crew as a civilian.
Garth never retired from running the family farm and ranch with 200 cattle and hundreds of acres of dry land. For years, he raised thousands of chickens in a coop the length of a football field.
Garth was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was bishop for five years in the Belmont First Ward and served as counselor or clerk in multiple bishoprics.
A viewing will be Tuesday, August 9, from 6-8 p.m. at the Plymouth Ward LDS Church at 16925 N. 5200 W. in Riverside, Utah. The funeral will be Wednesday, August 10, at 11 a.m. at the same location. It will be preceded by a viewing from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Burial will be at the Plymouth Cemetery. For those who cannot attend in person, the funeral will be live-streamed by Rudd Funeral Home at https://www.ruddfuneralhome.com/